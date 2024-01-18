Sierra Grande Reports High Grade Sampling Results At B&C Springs, Stakes Additional Claims

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surrey, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Grande Minerals Inc. (the“Company” or“Sierra”) (CSE: SGRO) (OTC: SIERF) (FF: F91Q) is pleased to report assay results from its polymetallic B&C Springs Project in Nye County, Nevada. The Company would like to add additional information to the sample data reported in its March 23, 2023 press release, noting previously undisclosed elevated silver values.



Sample ID Description Gold ppm Silver ppm R875088 Stockpile grab sample from Ford Wells Mine area 150.5 106 R875098 Dump grab sample from the Western Extension area 17.4 495 E432994 Stockpile grab sample from Ford Wells Mine area 30.9 31.3

The gold values for these samples were previously disclosed in the Company's March 23, 2023 press release. Silver values were not previously reported.

The Company is also releasing sample results from the Ford Wells Mine area, the Mildred Mine area, and the Western Extension (see maps 1, 2 and 3 below):

Sample results by project area:

Ford Wells Mine Area Sample ID Mass Kg Description Gold ppm Silver ppm R875086 1.48 Stockpile grab 13.7 18.5 R875087 0.84 Quartz vein chip sample <0.02 0.11 R875088 0.77 Stockpile grab sample 150.5 106 E432994 1.62 Stockpile grab sample over ~10 feet 30.9 31.3 E432995 1.23 Grab sample from historic trench 3.84 10.6 E432996 1.04 Grab sample 0.93 5





Mildred Mine Area Sample ID Mass Kg. Description Gold ppm Silver ppm Copper % R875070 2.05 Dump sample 0.01 23.8 1.04 R875071 1.07 Cob sample <0.01 0.18 0 R875072 1.39 Cob sample 0.1 222 0 R875073 0.97 1 foot chip sample 0.16 142 6.35 R875074 1.63 3-foot semi-continuous chip 0.05 11.9 0.11 R875075 1.26 Dump sample 26.6 78.6 0.43 R875076 0.8 Cob sample 0.41 667 2.2 R875077 1.39 Dump sample 0.03 10.2 0.13





Western Extension Area Sample ID Mass Kg. Description Gold ppm Silver ppm R875089 1.31 Dump sample 0.17 1.22 R875090 0.7 Dump sample 0.14 0.39 R875092 1.19 Dump sample 5.19 273 R875093 1.3 Shaft dump sample 0.13 81.5 R875098 1.56 Dump sample 17.4 495 E432992 1.34 Grab sample <0.02 548 R875099 0.61 Grab sample <0.02 1.53





Additional Sample Assays Sample ID Mass Kg. Description Gold ppm Silver ppm R875091 1.29 Dump sample from east/northeast of the Western Extension Area 0.51 276 E432993 0.41 Grab sample from stockpile on the northeastern corner of the claim block <0.02 4

The reader is cautioned that grab sample assays represent prospecting samples and may not be representative of the grade or width of the mineralization. There is presently insufficient data with respect to the size and extent of the mineralization represented by the sample to determine its significance.





(Site where sample R875073 was taken at the Mildred Mine Area: 0.16 ppm gold, 142 ppm silver, 6.35% copper)

Please click here to view image





(Site where sample R875098 was taken at the Western Extension Area: 17.35 ppm gold, 495 ppm silver)

Please click here to view image

Additional Staking

The Company is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 31 claims at B&C Springs, bringing the total claim block to 337(?) claims. This property expansion ensures that the Company's claims cover key areas to the south of the historic drilling (see the Company's November 15th press release for details), and to the north of the magnetic low anomaly (see the company's March 23rd press release for details). The new claim block is shown on Map 4.

Updated Website

The Company is pleased to announce that it has updated its company website. It can be reached via this link .





Map 1: B&C Springs Samples: Gold Values

Please click here to view image





Map 2: B&C Springs Samples: Silver Values

Please click here to view image





Map 3: B&C Springs Samples: Copper Values

Please click here to view image

QP Statement

Mr. Shaun M. Dykes, M.Sc. (Eng), P. Geo., Director of the Company, is the designated qualified person for the B&C Springs property and has prepared the technical information contained in this news release.

About the B&C Springs Property

The B&C Springs property consists of 337 unpatented lode claims in the southern Paradise Range in west-central Nevada, within the Fairplay Mining District, which historically is a prolific precious metals mining district. Notably, the Paradise Peak Mine 5.6 miles to the West/Southwest of the B&C Springs Project produced 1.6 million ounces of gold and 24 million ounces of silver from 1986 to 1994. Recent historic drilling at B&C Springs intersected a Mo-Cu-Ag mineralized zone, indicating there is significant base metal potential as well.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sonny Janda, CEO & Director



Email Address: ...

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of certain agreements and development. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include Covid-19 restrictions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.”