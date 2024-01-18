DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc. (DGWR) Announces Up-Listing To OTCQB Venture Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB: DGWR), a waste, recycling and remediation services company for commercial customers, today announces its successful up-listing from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the“OTCQB”). The Company will commence trading on the OTCQB on January 22, 2024 with the symbol“DGWR”.



“Being listed on the OTCQB is an important milestone for DEEP GREEN, and will offer the Company broader acceptance within the investment banking community,” said Bill Edmonds, Chairman and CEO of DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling.“Uplisting to the OTCQB Exchange will benefit a broader range of institutional and retail shareholders, and help the Company continue to raise the capital needed to achieve its acquisition goals.”

With this additional capital, DEEP GREEN will be able to acquire private companies and add new remediation services to complement its existing capabilities in the waste, recycling and environmental remediation services markets.

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc., is designed for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. OTCQB companies must meet certain minimum reporting standards, pass a bid test, and undergo annual verification.

Up-listing to the OTCQB Exchange may provide broader exposure for DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling common stock to a broader range of investors, investment brokers and investment banks. Up-listing may also generate additional liquidity for DGWR and a raised profile for the Company with the enhanced compliance and quality standards of the OTCQB.

The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

About DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc.

DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC: DGWR) is a waste, recycling and remediation services which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams.

About Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.

Lyell Environmental Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc., is an established commercial environmental and ecological testing services company based in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit:

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For information, please contact:

Bill Edmonds, President

DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc.

260 Edwards Plz #21266

Saint Simons Island, GA 31522

Phone: (833) 304-7336 / (833) 30-GREEN

Email: ...