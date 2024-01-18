Volaris Group Acquires Intellior

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Volaris Group announced the acquisition of Intellior AG. Based in Stuttgart (Germany), Intellior is a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM), GRC and Integrated Management Systems solutions.



Intellior has been a successful and reliable software provider for 30 years, delivering innovative software solutions, customized consulting and proven standards as a platform for companies to successfully and sustainably establish BPM, GRC and effective integrated management systems.

"Our product Aeneis has been developed for over 30 years with the ambition to analyze the development handling of integrated information systems, because the complexity of Industry 3.0 was already lacking systems that made the process-related connections visible and the necessary information available for the various target groups," said CEO Dr. Kai Krings about the solution's origins.

With Aeneis, Intellior offers an advanced SaaS platform that enables companies to continuously and sustainably document, optimize and digitalize their processes. Simultaneously, it significantly increases resilience by rendering corporate risks transparent and manageable. Aeneis combines the areas of Business Process Management (BPM) and Integrated Management Systems (Governance, Risk & Compliance) in a unique way. These solutions are characterized by a high level of usability and out-of-the-box standards that are customizable to specific customer requirements and needs based on no-code and low-code technologies.

"As an application vertical market company, Intellior fits very well with Volaris Group's focus," said Raimund Schlotmann, Group Leader in Portfolio Management at the Volaris Group. "We look forward to supporting the Intellior team in driving forward their vision for integrated management systems, GRC and process management, as well as continuing the success story they have started."

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at

About Intellior AG

Intellior is a leading BPM solution provider for process-oriented digitalization and integrated management systems/GRC. Based on its Aeneis software and BPM consulting solutions, Intellior provides the platform for process-oriented organizations. Together with their customers, Intellior has been awarded the gfo Process Solution Award eight times. The company has over 300 customers, including many well-known German and European blue chip companies. For 30 years, customers have been digitizing business process management tasks with Aeneis according to the motto "Processes. Simple. Better."

