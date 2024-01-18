Qatar medical aid for Palestinians, Israeli hostages held by Hamas enter Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday night, medical assistance for Palestinians in Gaza and Israeli hostages held by Hamas entered the Gaza Strip, marking the first delivery since the week-long ceasefire in November.



The shipment, totaling 61 tonnes of aid, was facilitated through a deal brokered by Qatar and Paris. Majed Al Ansari, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman, announced the successful entry of the aid into Gaza.



“Over the past few hours, medicine and aid entered the Gaza Strip, in implementation of the agreement announced yesterday for the benefit of civilians in the Strip, including hostages," Mr Al Ansari said in a post on social media podium X.



Mousa Abu Marzouq, a senior figure in Hamas, stated that as per the deal, Gazans are set to receive "1,000 boxes of medicine for every box sent to an Israeli hostage."



According to Mr. Marzouq, the transportation of medicine to Israeli hostages will be facilitated through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).



However, the ICRC in Gaza was unavailable for comment as communication blackouts persisted in the Strip for a sixth consecutive day.



“The Red Cross will deliver medicines to four hospitals in Gaza,” for delivery to civilians of Gaza and Israeli hostages, the Hamas official stated in a post on social media platform X.

