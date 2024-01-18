WHO highlights transformative potential of generative AI in healthcare

(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted on Thursday the transformative potential of generative artificial intelligence in healthcare, particularly in areas such as drug development and quicker diagnoses. However, the organization emphasized the crucial need for increased attention to the associated risks.



The WHO has been actively assessing the potential benefits and dangers inherent in the use of large multi-modal models (LMMs) of AI. These LMMs, which are relatively recent innovations, are rapidly gaining adoption in the healthcare sector. They represent a form of generative AI capable of processing diverse data inputs, including text, images, and video, to generate outputs that extend beyond the specific type of data initially provided to the algorithm.



“It has been predicted that LMMs will have wide use and application in health care, scientific research, public health and drug development,” the WHO stated.



The health agency of the United Nations has identified five general domains where generative artificial intelligence technology could be employed.



These include diagnostic applications, such as responding to written queries from patients; utilization in scientific research and drug development; integration into medical and nursing education; streamlining clerical tasks within healthcare; and enabling patient-guided use, particularly in the investigation of symptoms.

