Smart TV Market To Reach US$ 464.3 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 5.8% CAGR - [Research Report 2024]

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart TV Market - Image Source: IMARC Group

The global smart TV market size reached US$ 274.1 Billion in 2023 & expects to reach US$ 464.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2024-2032.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Smart TV Market Analysis 2024-2032:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Smart TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart TV market share 2024 . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Smart TV Market:

The global smart TV market size reached US$ 274.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 464.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

A smart TV is an advanced version of a traditional television set that has integrated internet capabilities and allows for interactive media features. It provides users with a multifaceted media experience by offering services that extend beyond simple broadcast television. Smart TVs can stream videos, display web pages, run entertainment apps, and play music, among other features. Designed with either a direct, wired Ethernet or built-in Wi-Fi connection, these television sets enable users to browse the internet, view photos, and even log into social media platforms. Smart TVs may also have the ability to support HTML5, Flash, and other internet standards for enhanced functionality.

Request Free Sample Report: /requestsample

Global Smart TV Market Trends:

The growth of the global smart TV market is primarily propelled by the rising trend of online content consumption. Concurrently, a surge in the number of over-the-top (OTT) platforms providing a wide array of entertainment options is instigating a shift from traditional television to smart TVs. In addition, the advent of high-speed internet facilities, coupled with increasing connectivity infrastructure worldwide, is favoring the market. Continual advancements in technology resulting in features such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and voice recognition are further fostering market growth.

Also, the growing consumer inclination towards large-screen televisions with superior resolution and high-quality visual experience is providing impetus to the market. Furthermore, the competitive pricing of smart TVs due to the presence of numerous manufacturers is expanding the consumer base, thereby impacting the market positively.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Key Players Operating in the Global Smart TV Industry are Given Below:

.LG Electronics, Inc.

.Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

.Sony Corporation

.Panasonic Corporation

.Vizio Inc.

.Apple Inc.

.Hisense Group Co. Ltd.

.Koninklijke Philips N.V.

.TCL Corporation

.Insignia Systems, Inc.

.Haier Group Corporation

.Hitachi, Ltd.

.Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures:

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Resolution Type:

.4K UHD TV

.HD TV

.Full HD TV

.8K TV

Breakup by Screen Size:

.Below 32 Inches

.32 to 45 Inches

.46 to 55 Inches

.56 to 65 Inches

.Above 65 Inches

Breakup by Screen Type:

.Flat

.Curved

Breakup by Technology:

.Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

.Light Emitting Diode (LED)

.Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

.Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)

Breakup by Platform:

.Android

.Roku

.WebOS

.Tizen OS

.iOS

.MyHomeScreen

.Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Offline

.Online

Breakup by Application:

.Residential

.Commercial

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.COVID-19 Impact on the Market

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Structure of the Market

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Research Reports 2024-2032, Published by IMARC Group:

.Saudi Arabia Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Research Report

.Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Services Market Research Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Anand Ranjan

IMARC Services Private Limited

+ +1 6317911145

email us here