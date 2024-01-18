Connected Agriculture Market Projected To Exceed USD 15.16 Billion By 2030 With 18.96% | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connected Agriculture Market

Connected Agriculture Market size was valued at USD 3.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 15.16 billion By 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 18.96 %

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harnessing Innovation to Transform Agriculture: Increasing Demand for Smart Water Management, Drive the Connected Agriculture Market GrowthThe SNS Insider report reveals that the Connected Agriculture Market, valued at USD 3.78 billion in 2022, is set to soar to USD 15.16 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 18.96% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.The Connected Agriculture Market, investigating its current state and projecting future trends. Leveraging innovative technological solutions such as sensors, satellite imaging, GPS, and big data analytics, connected agriculture aims to enhance and streamline farming activities across pre-production, in-production, and post-production phases. The report delves into the four major steps of connected agriculture: data sensing, communication, storage, and processing, illustrating their pivotal role in empowering stakeholders-farmers, cooperatives, agribusinesses, and governments-to make informed, real-time decisions. With a comprehensive focus on market dynamics, challenges, and opportunities, the report offers invaluable insights to industry players seeking to capitalize on the significant growth prospects in this transformative sector. As agriculture undergoes a digital revolution, the Connected Agriculture Market report provides a strategic roadmap for sustainable, technology-driven agricultural practices.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): @Prominent Players:. Ag Leader Technology. AT&T. IBM. Orange Business Services. Decisive Farming. Accenture. Microsoft. SatSure. Iteris. Gamaya. LINK LABS.. Deere & Company. SAP SE. Oracle. Trimble SMAG. CiscoMarket Analysis:The Connected Agriculture Market analysis reveals dynamic trends shaping the agricultural industry. A key driving force is the increasing demand for smart water management, utilizing IoT, mobile applications, and big data analytics to optimize crop yields while addressing environmental concerns. The integration of smartphone technologies empowers farmers to enhance cultivation efficiency, precision, and overall productivity. The market experiences a surge in demand for agri-mobile solutions, with telecom providers focusing on real-time data delivery to end-customers. However, limited awareness, particularly in developing nations, poses a challenge to market growth. Opportunities arise through mobile-based payment services, enabling real-time payment traceability for farmers. The market analysis emphasizes the interconnectedness of technology, sustainable agriculture, and increased profitability, underscoring the transformative impact of connected agriculture on global farming practices.Segment Analysis:The solution segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global connected agriculture market. Connected agriculture solutions enable remote monitoring, predicting soil conditions, and facilitating financial transactions in rural areas. The services segment is expected to exhibit noticeable growth, driven by increasing demand for high-value agricultural services and stringent government rules. In terms of application, in-production management is set to dominate, providing real-time data for proactive decision-making and improving production yields.The Connected Agriculture Market is segmented into four types on the basis of By platforms, By Component, By services, and By Application.By platforms. Device Management. Application Enablement. Connectivity ManagementBy Component. Solution. ServicesBy services. Consulting. Integration and Implementation. Support and MaintenanceBy Application. Pre-Production Management. In-Production Management. Post-Production ManagementKey Regional Development: North America Leading the ChargeNorth America is projected to lead the connected agricultural market, driven by major companies focusing on innovative solutions and increased usage of agricultural drones. Government efforts in the United States and Canada to promote modern agricultural technology further boost market growth. In Asia Pacific, rapid adoption of connected agriculture technologies and investments in linked infrastructure contribute to the region's status as the fastest-growing market.Connected Agriculture Market: Challenges and OpportunitiesChallenges:. Limited Connectivity in Rural Areas: Many agricultural regions lack reliable and high-speed internet connectivity, posing challenges for the widespread adoption of connected agriculture technologies.. High Initial Costs: The implementation of connected agriculture solutions involves upfront costs for sensors, IoT devices, and other technologies, which can be a barrier for small-scale farmers.. Data Security and Privacy Concerns: Collecting and managing agricultural data, especially sensitive information such as crop yields and farm practices, raises concerns about data security and privacy.Opportunities:. Precision Farming: Connected agriculture provides opportunities for precision farming by leveraging data from sensors and IoT devices to optimize resource use, enhance crop yield, and reduce environmental impact.. Market Access and Supply Chain Efficiency: Implementing connected agriculture solutions can improve farmers' access to markets, enable better supply chain management, and reduce post-harvest losses.. Government Initiatives and Funding: Opportunities arise from government initiatives and funding programs supporting the adoption of connected agriculture, providing financial assistance to farmers and promoting technology adoption in the agricultural sector.Buy This Exclusive Report: @Key Takeaways:. Connected agriculture solutions revolutionize farming practices, enhancing productivity and sustainability.. Smart water management and smartphone integration drive market growth, optimizing agricultural processes.. North America dominates the market, while Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region.Recent Developments:. November 2023: AGCO acquires digital assets from FarmFacts GmbH, enhancing FMIS offerings and software development capabilities.. September 2023: John Deere and Yara partner to combine agronomic expertise and advanced machinery for increased yields.. 2022: Automat launches five new smart irrigation solutions for Indian farmers, introducing cutting-edge technology.. 2021: AGCO Corporation introduces a new nutrient supply system, reducing excessive nitrogen spraying for increased profitability.Table of Contents:1.Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession4.2.1 Introduction4.2.2 Impact on major economies4.2.2.1 US4.2.2.2 Canada4.2.2.3 Germany4.2.2.4 France4.2.2.5 United Kingdom4.2.2.6 China4.2.2.7 japan4.2.2.8 South Korea4.2.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Connected Agriculture Market Segmentation, By platforms8.1 Device Management8.2 Application Enablement8.3 Connectivity Management9. Connected Agriculture Market Segmentation, By Component9.1 Solutions9.2 Services10. Connected Agriculture Market Segmentation, By services10.1 Consulting10.2 Integration and Implementation10.3 Support and Maintenance11. Connected Agriculture Market Segmentation, By Application11.1 Pre-Production Management11.2 In-Production Management11.3 Post-Production Management12 Analysis......14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Competitive Benchmarking14.2 Market Share Analysis14.3 Recent Developments15. USE Cases and Best Practices16. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.



