Construction Links Network: Amplifying Digital Presence In The Construction Industry - January 18, 2024

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since its inception in 2003, Construction Links Network has solidified its position as a leading news platform in the construction sector, dedicated to boosting the digital presence and search engine optimization of its members. This diverse network serves an extensive range of industry professionals, including construction managers, contractors, developers, as well as building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.Functioning as a dynamic center for digital content sharing, Construction Links Network enables its members to engage with various mediums such as news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This week's highlight is a video from the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum (CAF-FCA), focusing on their study of substance use among apprentices and tradespeople in the skilled trades sector. The study seeks to delve into the real-life experiences and support needs of these individuals regarding substance use. CAF-FCA has incorporated feedback from pre-apprentices, apprentices, and tradespeople to inform their strategy, and this video sheds light on their research findings.Featured content for this week encompasses:.Developments in Construction Technology : Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 40.Key Canadian Construction Trends to Monitor in 2024.Overview of ReNew's Top 100 Largest Infrastructure Projects, Including 11 Graham Projects.Insights on The RevUP Experience: Expectations for the 2024 Conference.Leadership Training Video Highlight: "Help Them With Their Lives".An Examination of The Top 10 Advantages of Construction Management Software.Announcement: Recycling Council of Alberta Welcomes Jennifer Koole as the New Executive Director.Report on Unprecedented Underbidding in the GTA Housing Market.Exploration of Construction Tech: The Role of AI in Construction.Importance of First Aid Kits in Winter Road Safety.Feature on AMEXON – The Residences at Central Park, as Seen on CBC The National.Collaboration between CCA and WomanACT to Address Harassment in STEM and Trades.Analysis of Canada's Urban Housing Starts: A 7% Decline with Growth in Toronto and Vancouver.Nexii, a Vancouver-based Company, Seeks Court Protection from Creditors.Egis's Expansion in North America with the Rebranding of McIntosh Perry and Beam Longest & NeffStay updated by subscribing to our Round Up News Magazine , reaching an audience of over 7,500 industry professionals every Thursday. Engage with Construction Links Network to connect and thrive in the construction, building, and design sectors.

