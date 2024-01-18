Lydonia Technologies Reports Impressive Fourth Quarter And End-Of-Year Results

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company Achieves Significant Growth in Q4 and 2023, Fueled by Excellence in AI, Automation, Data, and Analytics

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lydonia Technologies, the leading provider of hyperautomation software and solutions, announced its financial and business results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2023. The company's impressive performance reflects its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, as well as its dedication to delivering cutting-edge hyperautomation solutions that integrate AI, Automation, Data and Analytics.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team for the exceptional results achieved in both the fourth quarter and throughout 2023. Our revenue growth was fueled by significantly growing our customer base, along with a substantial increase in transaction volume, highlighting the tremendous value and ROI Lydonia Technologies delivers to our customers,” said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies,“As we move forward into the new year, these accomplishments position Lydonia for continued success, showcasing our dedication to pushing the boundaries of hyperautomation and integrating AI capabilities at the forefront of our business."

“These results underscore our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional, measurable value to our customers and building an innovative, nimble organization through strategic partnerships,” remarked Tod Dillon, CFO, Lydonia Technologies,“As we enter 2024, I am confident that our financial strength, coupled with our innovative approach, positions us for a record-breaking year. The foundation we've laid in 2023 sets Lydonia up for continued success and leadership in the hyperautomation space."

Fourth Quarter Success Metrics:

. Transaction volume increased by an impressive 35% year-over-year and 39% quarter-over-quarter.

. The total number of customers doubled in the fourth quarter year-over-year.

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights:

. Success Metrics: The company saw a 27% increase in transaction volume compared to 2022 company also increased their total number of customers by 29% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

. Managed Services Offering : Lydonia Managed Services business experienced an exceptional growth of 262% in 2023.

.Strategic Partnerships: Lydonia Technologies welcomed esteemed partners such as Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Island, and Pienso, enhancing the company's solution portfolio and market reach.

. Partner Status Achievement: Lydonia attained UiPath Platinum Partner and Alteryx Premier Partner status, enabling the provision of enhanced services and unparalleled value to their customers.

. Accolades and Awards: The company was recognized by Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces 2023 , Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work 2023, UiPath Impact Partner of the Year (Americas and Worldwide), and Automation Anywhere Rising Star Partner of the Year.

. Strategic Consulting Council: The establishment of a council of C-level industry experts providing fractional CxO services to customers.

. Workforce Expansion: Lydonia continues to hire top-tier talent and appointed a new Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Data Officer, and Chief Financial Officer in 2023.

Lydonia Technologies remains committed to pushing the boundaries of hyperautomation, leveraging cutting-edge AI capabilities. The company looks forward to another year of growth, innovation, and client success in 2024, solidifying its position as a leader at the forefront of AI, Automation, Data, and Analytics.

About Us

Lydonia Technologies, the Hyperautomation Company, partners with customers to channel the power of Hyperautomation to analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. By leveraging our expertise in AI, Automation, Data, and Analytics, we empower businesses to transform their operations and capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of capabilities in Hyperautomation enables streamlined and efficient processes, reduced manual efforts and increased productivity. Our advanced Data and Analytics solutions create and automate the implementation of actionable insights. By partnering with Lydonia Technologies, customers unlock enhanced innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue growth, resulting in superior customer and employee experiences. To learn more, please visit .

Liz Bearce

Lydonia Technologies

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn