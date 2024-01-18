European passenger car market sees robust growth of 13.9 percent in 2023

(MENAFN) According to a report released on Thursday by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), the European passenger car market experienced substantial growth in 2023, expanding by 13.9 percent compared to the previous year. The report revealed that new registrations for passenger cars in the European Union (EU) reached 10.5 million units. Remarkably, all EU markets demonstrated an uptick in registrations, except for Hungary, which experienced a slight decline of 3.4 percent.



Three of the largest European markets displayed particularly robust growth rates, with Italy leading the way with an impressive 18.9 percent increase, followed by Spain at 16.7 percent, and France at 16.1 percent. The German car market also exhibited growth, albeit at a more moderate pace, with a 7.3 percent annual rise.



The report highlighted a noteworthy shift in the market dynamics towards electric vehicles. The market share of battery-electric cars in the EU surged to 14.6 percent, representing a significant portion of the total market. Sales of battery-electric cars reached 1.5 million units, marking a substantial 37 percent year-on-year increase. Additionally, registrations of hybrid-electric cars experienced substantial growth, soaring by 29.5 percent and totaling over 2.7 million units for the year.



These figures underscore a growing trend toward sustainable and electrified transportation within the European passenger car market, as consumers and manufacturers increasingly embrace environmentally friendly alternatives. The report reflects not only the overall health of the European automotive sector but also the industry's response to evolving consumer preferences and regulatory trends promoting cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions.

MENAFN18012024000045015839ID1107738176