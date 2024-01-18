GEMS Al Barsha National School students to showcase sustainability projects at Expo 2025 in Japan

(MENAFN- Four) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Al Barsha National School (GNS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yuwa Junior High School – Arida City in Japan, marking a significant milestone in promoting sustainability through educational exchange and fostering cultural understanding. The partnership will include the Dubai school’s students actively participating and exhibiting in the next World Expo in Japan in 2025.



The MoU signing ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Jun Imanishi, Consul General of the Consulate-General of Japan in Dubai, Mochizuki Yoshio, Mayor of Arida City, Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, Principal/CEO of GEMS Al Khaleej International School and Senior Vice President – Education at GEMS Education, as well as senior leaders from both schools.



The collaboration will gain momentum in September 2024, when Grade 6-8 students from both schools start to work on a series of shared sustainability projects. In December 2024, Yuwa Junior High School students will then immerse themselves in Dubai’s cultural and academic landscape during a visit to GNS as part of an enriching exchange programme. Finally, in April 2025, GNS students will take part in Osaka Expo 2025, where they will have the chance to showcase their sustainability projects.



Karim Murcia, Principal/CEO, GEMS Al Barsha National School, said: “This MoU will positively impact the GNS community, fostering international collaboration and enriching our students’ educational experience. We are excited about the upcoming journey as our students gear up to showcase their sustainability projects at Expo 2025 in Japan.

“This collaboration marks a major milestone in cross-cultural educational initiatives, emphasising hands-on learning and environmental stewardship. Crossing borders, exchanging ideas, and fostering innovation, GEMS Al Barsha National School aims to nurture the next generation of global citizens, leading the way in protecting and safeguarding our planet.”



Jun Imanishi, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai, said: “This exchange provides an excellent opportunity for students to learn about each other’s countries, rediscover their strengths and weaknesses, and deepen their understanding of their own countries and themselves. I am confident that this project will open a gateway for promising youth, and I hope that this programme will offer meaningful experiences for students in promoting a global perspective within the educational landscape. This exchange will surely contribute to strengthening bilateral ties between the UAE and Japan."



Mochizuki Yoshio, Mayor of Arida City, said: “The MoU with GEMS Al Barsha National School presents a valuable prospect to elevate the educational standards in Arida City. This collaboration aims to empower young people with an international perspective, nurturing their ability to actively engage in the global community. This enriching partnership and exchange will play a pivotal role in shaping future leaders, not only in Dubai and Japan, but also on a global scale.”



This educational partnership stems from GEMS Al Barsha National School’s ongoing cultural collaboration with the Japanese Consulate in Dubai, now extending to an emerging alliance with the Education Board of Arida City in Japan to promote hands-on learning and environmental stewardship.



GEMS Al Barsha National School is dedicated to continuously providing students with opportunities that not only enrich their educational experiences, but also contribute meaningfully to global conversations on sustainability and cross-cultural education. The school aims to nurture a generation of forward-thinking, culturally sensitive, and environmentally conscious global citizens who will shape the future of our interconnected world.





