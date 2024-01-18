Sofia Vergara Clarifies She Did 'Fake' Drugs In 'Griselda'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 18 (IANS) Actress Sofia Vergara found herself getting hilariously tongue-tied when talking about doing drugs on her new series 'Griselda' during the recent episode of 'The Tonight Show'.

The 'Modern Family' actress, who stars as real-life Colombian drug dealer Griselda Blanco on the Netflix show, praised director Andres Baiz for teaching her everything that she needed to know in order to play the drug lord on-screen, reports 'Entertainment Weekly'.

“I didn't know anything,” Sofia confessed to host Jimmy Fallon.

“He taught me how to smoke. He taught me how to do cocaine. He taught me a lot”.

“Alright, hold on”, Jimmy interjected as the crowd began to laugh.“He's done a lot of great things for you”.

As per 'Entertainment Weekly', Sofia explained that Andres would visit her when she was preparing for the role and“he would tell me all these things” that would help her onscreen portrayal.

“It was amazing because I was 51 years old and I didn't even know how to, you know, how to light a cigarette,” she said.

“I've never done cocaine. So it's like, it was amazing. It was, like, a great experience”.

Sofia quickly realised the error of her ways as the audience burst into laughter.“No! No!” she shouted through her own laughter as Jimmy attempted to remedy the situation for her. You're confusing me now with the questions. The cocaine that I did was fake! It was not real cocaine. It's fake cocaine, but I had to pretend," she clarified.

“The cigarettes are also fake. Everything was, it's fake”, She then cheekily added,“But the acting was real”.

--IANS

aa/prw