OECD posts record-low unemployment rate for November, reaching 4.8 percent

(MENAFN) In November, the unemployment rate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) area remained at a historic low of 4.8 percent, maintaining this level for the ninth consecutive month, as reported by the Paris-based group on Thursday.



During November, the number of unemployed individuals in the OECD remained stable at 33.4 million, marking the highest level for the year 2023.



For men, the OECD unemployment rate has consistently stayed below 5 percent for nearly three years, reaching 4.8 percent in November. Concurrently, the rate for women remained steady at 5 percent for the fifth consecutive month.



The youth unemployment rate, applicable to individuals aged 15 to 24, slightly declined to 10.8 percent in November from 10.9 percent in October.



Despite the overall stability, the unemployment rate for young workers increased in 14 OECD countries, including Finland, Austria, Denmark, Israel, Mexico, and the United States. Spain recorded the highest youth unemployment rate among OECD countries at 27.9 percent, followed by Greece at 27.3 percent, and Portugal at 23.5 percent.

