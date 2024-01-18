Volkswagen halts production of T-Roc convertible, leaving gap in open-top offerings

(MENAFN) German automaker Volkswagen has announced its decision to halt the production of the convertible version of its T-Roc model, marking a departure from its traditional lineup that included open-top cars. According to Automotive News Europe, a magazine specializing in automotive topics, Volkswagen justified this move by stating that the market for convertibles is too limited to sustain the production of the T-Roc convertible. This decision results in Volkswagen's product range being without a convertible option for the first time in years.



The move precedes Volkswagen's plan to unveil a new iteration of the T-Roc, a multi-purpose vehicle featuring small sports equipment, set to debut in 2025. The decision to discontinue the open-top T-Roc has raised eyebrows among industry experts, who had perceived the model as having a viable market share. Despite the bewilderment, Volkswagen contends that the demand for convertibles is insufficient to justify continued production of this specific model.



The T-Roc convertible, introduced in 2020 as an extension of the existing T-Roc model launched in 2017, will no longer be part of Volkswagen's offerings. Despite its apparent popularity, with sales of 11,693 cars in the first 11 months of the previous year, making it the second best-selling convertible in Europe after the Mini convertible from BMW, Volkswagen has decided to discontinue this variant. This move also marks a departure from the last convertible model produced by Volkswagen, the Mark 5 Golf, which was discontinued in 2016 after a production run that began in 1979.



The T-Roc, based on the basic MBQ Evo platform shared with the next generation of the Golf, as well as the two new versions of the Passat and Tiguan, will continue to be part of Volkswagen's lineup. The decision to end the production of the T-Roc convertible not only narrows the availability of open-top cars in the European market but also underscores the shifting dynamics and priorities within Volkswagen's product portfolio.

