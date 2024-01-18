TSMC exceeds estimates in profits, revenue in October-December period

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted results that exceeded expectations in both profit and revenue, despite challenging global economic conditions. Here are TSMC's fourth-quarter results compared to consensus estimates from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG):



- Revenue: 625.53 billion New Taiwan dollars (USD19.62 billion), surpassing the expected NTUSD618.31 billion.

- Net income: NTUSD238.71 billion, exceeding the expected NTUSD225.22 billion.



TSMC reported a 1.5 percent decrease in revenue compared to the previous year, reaching NTUSD625.53 billion, while net income experienced a 19.3 percent decline year-on-year, settling at NTUSD238.71 billion. These figures are within TSMC's provided guidance range for fourth-quarter revenue, which was between USD18.8 billion and USD19.6 billion.



In its fourth-quarter earnings report, TSMC highlighted a sequential revenue increase of 14.4 percent from the third quarter, attributing this growth to the robust expansion of its cutting-edge 3-nanometer technology. TSMC boasts major clients such as Apple and Nvidia, producing highly advanced processors featured in Apple's iPhones.



During the earnings call, CEO C.C. Wei acknowledged the challenges faced by the global semiconductor industry in 2023 due to macroeconomic conditions and an inventory adjustment cycle. Other chipmakers, including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, reported declines in quarterly profits as the demand for consumer electronics like smartphones and laptops experienced a post-pandemic dip. This led to challenges for smartphone and PC manufacturers dealing with surplus chip inventories.

