Google CEO cautions employees about upcoming job cuts in 2024

(MENAFN) Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai is cautioning employees about upcoming job cuts in the coming year, signaling the company's ongoing redirection of investments toward sectors such as artificial intelligence.



In a memo distributed to staff on Wednesday evening, titled "2024 Priorities and the Year Ahead," Pichai conveyed his message, “we have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year.” Within the memo, Pichai mentioned that the company's leadership is preparing to unveil its artificial intelligence (AI) objectives for the year in the upcoming week and will also release its objectives and key results (OKRs) for 2024.



“The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices,” Pichai noted. For certain teams, this involves streamlining operations by eliminating roles, which includes “removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity,” he further mentioned.



Pichai's recent communication indicates a sustained focus on cost reduction at Google, extending the trend of several rounds of layoffs that commenced in January 2023. During the initial announcement, the company revealed plans to eliminate 12,000 jobs, equivalent to approximately 6 percent of the full-time workforce. Additionally, Google implemented cutbacks in various areas, including perks, as well as reductions in laptops and equipment provisions.



In the subsequent period, Google continued with its cost-cutting measures, resulting in the elimination of several hundred more jobs across different departments, such as central engineering, hardware, and advertising.



Pichai stated in Wednesday’s memo that, “to be upfront, some teams will continue to make resource allocation decisions.” Pichai assured that the upcoming layoffs would not reach the magnitude of the reductions experienced last year and emphasized that they "will not touch every team."

MENAFN18012024000045015839ID1107738148