Male passenger bites flight attendant, pushing plane to go back to Tokyo

(MENAFN) During a Tuesday flight, a male passenger on an All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight to Seattle reportedly bit a female cabin crew member, compelling the aircraft to return to Tokyo, as stated by an ANA spokesperson. The incident occurred approximately one hour into the journey after Flight ANA 118 had departed Tokyo's Haneda Airport at 9:47 p.m. local time, according to information from the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.



Upon landing back in Tokyo, the unruly passenger was apprehended by the police. The ANA spokesperson did not disclose the identity of the individual involved but mentioned that the male passenger was taken into custody after the plane's return.



The female flight attendant, who was the target of the alleged bite, sustained minor injuries during the incident, as reported by the ANA spokesperson. While the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department refrained from providing additional details on the case, the seriousness of the situation is evident in the airline's decision to divert the flight.



This recent incident is not an isolated occurrence, as instances of mid-air altercations have been reported in the past. In 2022, two separate incidents resulted in hefty fines for passengers involved in assaulting and biting both crew members and fellow travelers on flights operated by major U.S. carriers such as American Airlines and Delta Air Lines. The recurrence of such incidents highlights the challenges faced by airlines in ensuring the safety and well-being of both passengers and crew members during flights.



MENAFN18012024000045015839ID1107738147