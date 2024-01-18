Hamas denounces US for reclassifying Houthis as global terrorists

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas released a statement condemning the United States for reclassifying Yemen's Houthi group as "specially designated global terrorists." Hamas characterized this move as a political decision and a clear display of bias toward the Israeli occupation.



Hamas wrote in a post on social media that “it strongly condemns the reclassification by Washington of the Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) in Yemen as a global terrorist organization.”



It further mentioned that it considers the choice a “biased and a blatant support for the (Israeli) occupation and an overt attempt to protect it, providing cover for its brutal aggression and genocide against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”



“This unethical and biased classification once again proves the alignment of President (Joe) Biden's administration with the Zionist expansionist agenda in Palestine and the region," it declared.



Hamas affirmed that "American policies will not deter the free and Arab peoples worldwide from expressing solidarity with our Palestinian people and their just cause until the end of the occupation and the realization of our people's aspirations for freedom and self-determination."



In its declaration, Hamas voiced gratefulness and appreciation “for the efforts of the Houthi movement and all resistance forces in supporting Palestine and Jerusalem.”



Earlier on Wednesday, the United States declared the reclassification of the Houthis as a "terrorist organization," as stated by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in their respective announcements.



