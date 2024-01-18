EU advances anti-money laundering efforts with cryptocurrency focus in interim deal

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the European Union has successfully reached an interim agreement aimed at enhancing collaboration among national authorities to combat money laundering, with a specific emphasis on regulating the cryptocurrency sector. Negotiations, which took place between representatives of EU member countries and the European Parliament, concluded in the early morning hours of Thursday, culminating in an agreement designed to address existing disparities in national anti-money laundering strategies.



Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Petegem, currently holding the EU presidency, emphasized the agreement's primary objective of thwarting fraudsters, organized crime, and terrorists from legitimizing their proceeds through the financial system. The accord encompasses various elements of an anti-money laundering package, outlining a new framework to combat this financial crime within the European Union.



One notable aspect of the agreement involves the expansion of existing EU anti-money laundering regulations to incorporate stringent checks on customers conducting transactions exceeding €1,000 ($1,090) within the realm of cryptocurrencies. This expansion requires crypto asset service providers to report any suspicious activities, reinforcing regulatory oversight in the rapidly evolving digital asset space. Additionally, the agreement stipulates that crypto asset companies engaging in cross-border activities must implement additional checks, reflecting a commitment to enhancing transparency and accountability in the crypto industry.



The interim agreement signifies a collective effort by EU member states and the European Parliament to fortify the region's defenses against money laundering activities, acknowledging the evolving nature of financial transactions, particularly in the cryptocurrency domain. By proactively addressing potential loopholes and vulnerabilities, the EU aims to create a more robust and cohesive framework to combat financial crimes and ensure the integrity of its financial systems.

