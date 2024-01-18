UAE commits USD10M to support struggling health sector in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) committed USD10 million to support the struggling health sector in the Gaza Strip, addressing the difficult circumstances faced by the besieged Palestinian enclave.



“The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) pledged a contribution of around AED 37 million (US USD10 million) in support of the healthcare sector in Gaza,” an Emirates-based news agency mentioned in its report.



These funds “aimed at providing essential medical supplies to people in Gaza, especially children gravely impacted by the dire conditions pervasive now in Gaza,” it declared.



“The pledge came as part of a Letter of Intent signed between MBRGI and the World Health Organization, aimed at supporting humanitarian efforts and providing life-saving emergency healthcare response in the Gaza strip,” the news agency continued.



“The signing took place at the sidelines of MBRGI’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,” it declared.



The healthcare system in the Gaza Strip is experiencing a significant breakdown due to the ongoing Israeli conflict, marked by the targeting of hospitals and medical personnel.



Since the cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, Israel's actions have resulted in the death of at least 24,448 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, with 61,504 others sustaining injuries, as reported by local health authorities.

