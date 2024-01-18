Jordan's tourism sector experiences 27.4 percent revenue rise in 2023

(MENAFN) The Central Bank of Jordan reported a remarkable uptick in the country's tourism sector revenues, revealing a substantial 27.4 percent annual increase, with figures reaching $7.4 billion in 2023. This positive development is particularly noteworthy considering the challenging backdrop marked by the escalation in the Gaza Strip since October of the same year, which notably impacted tourist arrivals, especially from Europe.



Despite the geopolitical tensions affecting the region, Jordan's tourism sector demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity. The Gaza war, which unfolded from October onwards, dealt a significant blow to the industry. Hotel reservations reportedly witnessed a sharp 50 percent decline during the course of the conflict, as disclosed by Jordanian Minister of Tourism, Makram Al-Qaisi. In mid-November, Al-Qaisi conveyed in media statements that demand for tourist sites experienced a 40 percent decrease since the war's initiation. Furthermore, reservations for tourist-centric restaurants plummeted by 60-70 percent, as indicated by data sourced from popular tourist destinations such as Petra and insights from Tourism associations.



The data underscores the considerable impact of the regional conflict on Jordan's tourism sector, portraying a challenging environment with notable declines in key metrics. Nevertheless, the overall surge in tourism revenues for the entire year reveals a resilience and adaptability within the sector, potentially driven by other factors such as diversified tourist sources or domestic tourism efforts that helped mitigate the adverse effects of external challenges. The positive financial performance signals a promising trajectory for Jordan's tourism industry, highlighting its ability to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics and continue contributing significantly to the country's economic growth.

MENAFN18012024000045015682ID1107738143