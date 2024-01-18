Nikkei index closes near stable following early gains

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Japan's Nikkei index experienced a reversal of its early gains, closing nearly unchanged as investors displayed caution regarding the potential repercussions of the index's recent robust advances. The Nikkei index concluded the session with a marginal decline of 0.03 percent, settling at 35,466.17 points, despite having initially risen by approximately 0.7 percent earlier in the day. Simultaneously, the broader Topix index also recorded a dip of 0.17 percent, closing at 2,492.09 points.



Market analyst Shotaro Yasuda from the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute attributed this cautious market sentiment to the substantial gains the Nikkei index had accumulated recently. Since the commencement of the year, the Nikkei had witnessed an impressive eight percent surge, marking its highest level since February 1990. Yasuda elucidated that while the momentum was bolstered by the yen's weakness, investors harbored concerns that the yen's depreciation might not be sustained over an extended period. This apprehension prompted some investors to divest their shares.



The decline in the shares of Fanuc, a prominent robot maker with a presence in China, exerted notable downward pressure on the Nikkei. Fanuc's stocks registered a decrease of 2.63 percent, contributing to the index's overall modest decline. As investors grapple with the delicate balance between capitalizing on recent gains and navigating potential uncertainties in the market, the Nikkei's trajectory remains closely monitored in the context of both domestic and global economic dynamics.

