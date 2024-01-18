Numerous DISC Sports & Spine Doctors Honored By Their Peers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The accolades come from Southern California Super Doctors and OCMA's Physicians of Excellence.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") continues to earn recognition for its commitment to the highest level of patient care across spine surgery, orthopedics and pain management. This year, 15 different DISC physicians are being honored by their peers, with the accolades coming from two of the industry's most respected programs, The Southern California Super Doctors® and the Orange County Medical Association's 2024 Physicians of Excellence. These doctors are:
Joel S. Beckett, MD, MHS , neurosurgeon
Super Doctors: Southern California Rising Stars 2024
Robert S. Bray, Jr., MD, FAANS , neurological spine surgeon
Super Doctors Hall of Fame; 14 consecutive years of recognition OCMA 2024 Physicians of Excellence
Nick Jain, MD , orthopedic spine surgeon
Super Doctors: Southern California Rising Stars 2024
J. Patrick Johnson, MD, FAANS , neurosurgeon
Super Doctors Hall of Fame Legacy Member; 17 consecutive years of recognition
Amer Khalil, MD , neurosurgeon
Southern California Super Doctors 2024
Mark Liker, MD, FAANS, FACS , neurosurgeon
Super Doctors Hall of Fame; 11 years of recognition
Bjorn Lobo, MD, FAANS , neurosurgeon
Southern California Super Doctors 2024
Luke Macyszyn, MD, MA, FAANS, FACS , neurosurgeon
Southern California Super Doctors 2024
Rojeh Melikian, MD , orthopedic spine surgeon
Super Doctors: Southern California Rising Stars 2024 OCMA 2024 Physicians of Excellence
Ali H. Mesiwala, MD, FAANS , neurosurgeon
OCMA 2024 Physicians of Excellence
Russell S. Montgomery, MD , vascular surgery
Southern California Super Doctors 2024 OCMA 2024 Physicians of Excellence
Todd W. Peters, MD , orthopedic spine surgeon
OCMA 2024 Physicians of Excellence
Michael Port, MD , interventional pain management specialist
Southern California Super Doctors 2024
Leia Rispoli, MD , interventional pain management specialist and PM&R
Super Doctors: Southern California Rising Stars 2024
Grant D. Shifflett, MD , orthopedic spine surgeon
Super Doctors: Southern California Rising Stars 2024 OCMA 2024 Physicians of Excellence
Since 2005, MSP Communications, has published its widely regarded, peer-reviewed Super Doctors lists across the country in newspapers, inserts and magazine special sections devoted to Super Doctors. The number of doctors appearing on the list in any given year is limited to approximately five percent of the region's active physicians. The special Rising Star designation recognizes the accomplishments of physicians in practice for 10 years or less.
Honorees are also found online at .
Now in its 20th year, the Physicians of Excellence program has become recognized as a fair and unbiased selection process identifying those physicians in the community who have exhibited the skills, training and commitment to their patients and the community to stand out above their peers as physicians of excellence.
About DISC Sports & Spine Center
DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's leading
provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With state-of-the-art surgery centers in Newport Beach, Marina del Rey and Valencia, as well as comprehensive clinics throughout Southern California, DISC has set a new benchmark for high-quality, minimally invasive care in the outpatient setting. Accepted by most major insurance plans, DISC is dedicated to expanding patient access while prioritizing safety and cost-effectiveness. DISC is a subsidiary of TriasMD (a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company) and an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center.
For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.
