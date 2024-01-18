Hoth Therapeutics Announces It Received FDA Approval To Expand HT-001 Clinical Trial To Treat Severely Ill Patients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Patients will be able to enroll in trial at any time and regardless of failure from other therapeutics

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH ), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to implement a number of protocol amendments to its ongoing clinical trial for HT-001, which is being developed as a potential treatment for cancer patients undergoing treatment of skin toxicities associated with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors (EGFRI). The trial is being conducted under Hoth's open Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for HT-001.

"We are extremely pleased to announce clearance of our clinical trial optimization plan for HT-001.

Armed with positive initial data and a clean safety profile to date, we believe that these protocol amendments could ultimately result in the generation of a highly compelling data set which could support patients suffering from the effects of EGFRI cancer treatment. These latest developments underscore Hoth Therapeutics' continued commitment to delivering a safe and effective treatment for this very underserved patient population," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics.

This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 2a dose-ranging study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of HT-001 for treatment of EGFRI-induced skin toxicity. The study will include adult patients (≥ 18 years of age) receiving EGFRI therapy.

The study will be conducted in 2 parallel cohorts: Part 1, an open-label cohort consisting of 12 patients to measure pharmacokinetics of HT 001 gel and Part 2, a randomized, parallel arm study comparing 3 dose strengths of HT-001 gel to placebo (HT 001 vehicle). Patients in the randomized cohorts will be randomly assigned to 1 of the 4 treatment arms in a 2:2:2:1 ratio (active groups = 2: placebo = 1).

All patients in both open-label and blinded cohorts will apply the study drug once a day to each area affected with cutaneous toxicity up to 30% body surface area (BSA) involvement, inclusive of skin, scalp, and nails.

The goal of the study is to determine the minimum efficacious dose strength(s) for further investigation. The dose effect, together with the application site safety assessments, and therapeutic effects based on the primary and secondary endpoints will be evaluated .

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.



Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis, Alzheimer's Disease, atopic dermatitis and other indications. To learn more, please visit

.

Forward-Looking Statement

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC

Email:

[email protected]



Phone: (678) 570-6791

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.