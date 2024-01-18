Rare Earth Metals Market To Grow By USD 33,464.1 Million In 2032, Growth Driven By Demand For Renewable Energy Technologies

New York, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest analysis by Market, the global Rare Earth Metals Market value is to total of USD 14,080.2 Million in 2023 . Overall, Rare Earth Metals demand is projected to increase at 10.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2024-2033). Accordingly, the total market valuation is set to reach USD 33,464.1 Million in 2032 .

The Rare Earth Metals Market refers to the global industry and trade sector focused on a group of seventeen metallic elements known as rare earth elements (REEs). These elements, despite their name, are relatively abundant in the Earth's crust but are seldom found in concentrated and economically exploitable forms.

Rare Earth Metals Market is a critical and strategically significant sector, underpinned by the unique properties of rare earth elements and their essential role in advanced technologies. The market's future is intertwined with technological advancements, geopolitical dynamics, and the global push towards sustainable practices.

CAGR Projection : The global rare earth metals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Demand Surge : Increasing demand for rare earth metals is driven by electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

Neodymium Dominance : Neodymium led the market in 2022 with a 26.2% share and an anticipated 10.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Magnet Applications : Magnet applications accounted for 24.4% of total revenues from 2017 to 2022.

Key Drivers : Rising demand for electric vehicles and tech advancements using rare earth metals are driving the industry.

Main Restraints : Supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and environmental concerns challenge rare earth metal production.

Opportunities : Exploring alternative mining sources, recycling, and researching alternatives present growth opportunities.

Challenges : Price volatility, demand fluctuations, and regulatory hurdles pose industry challenges. APAC Dominance : The Asia-Pacific region held a commanding 57.1% market share with an estimated 11.5% CAGR.

In the global Rare Earth Metals Market, Neodymium stands out as the dominant segment, capturing a significant market share of 26.2% in 2022. This dominance is driven by its exceptional magnetization properties, making it essential for high-performance applications such as electronic devices, wind turbines, and electric vehicles. Neodymium's market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Additionally, the Cerium metal segment is emerging as the fastest-growing category, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The growth is fueled by increasing demand across various industries, thanks to Cerium's versatile properties. It plays a vital role in catalysts for clean energy production, serves as a polishing agent in electronics manufacturing, and contributes to fuel efficiency enhancement in automotive catalysts.

The Rare Earth Metals Market, categorized by application, highlights magnets as the leading segment, commanding a substantial 24.4% share of total revenue in 2022. This dominance is attributed to their widespread utilization across multiple industries. Rare earth magnets play a pivotal role in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and consumer electronics, owing to their powerful magnetic properties that drive energy efficiency and high-performance motors.

Following closely, the catalyst application holds the second-largest market share, with a projected CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The prominence of this segment stems from its essential role in expediting chemical reactions, resulting in the production of various products like fuels and plastics. Rare earth metals contribute significantly to the effectiveness of these catalysts and find essential applications in advanced technologies, including electronics, magnets, and renewable energy systems, further bolstering their market influence.

Based on Type



Cerium

Lanthanum

Neodymium

Samarium Other Types

Based on Application



Magnet

Metals Alloys

Polishing

Catalysts

Glass & Ceramics Other Applications

