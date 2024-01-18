               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value


1/18/2024 8:31:10 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

At the close of business Wednesday 17 January 2024:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1162

- including income, 1162

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1166

- including income, 1166

For further information, please contact: -

Juniper Partners Limited
Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes

  • Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  • The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.


    MENAFN18012024004107003653ID1107738131


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search