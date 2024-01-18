Based On A True Story: Michal Regunberg Unveils Thrilling New Award-Winning Crime Saga With“Crossing The Lines”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Walter V. RobinsonBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award winning journalist and author Michal Regunberg invites readers to experience the real-life thrills of investigative reporting in corrupt Boston of the late 70s with the release of her new novel,“Crossing the Lines: When Cops Turn Corrupt, The Rot Reaches Deep .” The book became an instant Amazon #1 best seller. This vivid story follows an eager local TV investigative reporter as she works to uncover the truth within the entangled secrets of a corrupt police department whose crimes can no longer be ignored.Crossing the Lines is a crime novel based on a true story. The year is 1979. A drug dealer and convicted felon tells the story of a drug raid on his house during which he claims money was stolen by the cops to a local TV investigative reporter. For the first time in twenty years, the cop is charged. Will the cop be convicted? How many lines will be crossed before they get to the truth? Among so many unscrupulous characters, who can be trusted? Will the truth remain hidden, or will justice prevail?The reviews are in,“Crossing the Lines” is an authentic tale that brings to life the timeless and resonating theme of police corruption:“This is a book based on a real case. The author was part of an investigative team who uncovered police corruption in the drug unit. The brazenness of the cops was so out there. As a former reporter who worked on similar cases, this novel rings with authenticity. If ever a book would make a great movie. Hello, Hollywood!” says Ron Gollobin, Reporter. Readers will follow reporter Carly as she works to uncover the truth and discovers that to get the story, sometimes you must cross a few lines.“This is unputdownable, riveting fiction with a heavy dose of gritty Boston characters: a scheming drug dealer, a crooked cop, and a relentless investigative reporter who will stop at nothing to get the story out,” says Walter V. Robinson, former editor Boston Globe Spotlight Team .Regunberg has received a regional Emmy for“Crossing the Lines.” The novel was written based on her experiences as an investigative reporter for WCVB. Regunberg has worked as an editorial writer and has worked on various successful campaigns on behalf of mission driven organizations, corporate clients, and government agencies. She currently serves on the boards for The National Institute of Children's Health Quality, the Eleanor Roosevelt at ValKill Partnership, and the Mystic Chorale.“Crossing the Lines” is now available in eBook and print versions at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book sellers.

