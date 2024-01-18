Botswanan Entrepreneurs Can Win Up To USD 20,000 And More With UPG Biashara

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People GlobalGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. The unique ecosystem is built with a view that entrepreneurs make the world a better place and so they deserve support that maximises their chances of success. And this support is provided for free to 500 motivated entrepreneurs who earn their place by demonstrating their ideas and their passion. Botswana is on a shortlist of priority countries thanks to the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant and this provides advantages at several stages, from the application to the selection and to the grants. The Application Deadline is 19 January 2024 and interested individuals can apply and learn more here: .“We love Botswana and proudly announce the joyous return of Botswana as a priority country for the third consecutive year” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global. The Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant is dedicated to assisting small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, promoting inclusivity and inspiration. Over the past two years, deserving UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs have received grants of up to USD 20,000.As a priority country, Botswanan entrepreneurs will enjoy priority in the selection into the Class of 2024 of UPG Biashara. Once accepted, they will obtain significant support in their entrepreneurship journey, learning both hard and soft skills. The Class of 2023 of UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs benefitted from: 52 classes, 78 hours of class time, 36 instructors, 397 LIVE pitches and CASH grants! All free. They will also expand their network and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs from over 50 countries, across all world regions. In addition, Botswanan entrepreneurs also enjoy priority status with the Diamonds do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant.UPG Biashara is defined by two distinct journeys: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Grants are provided during the Action Journey and are possible through several grants, especially the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant which is a unique USD 130,000 partnership with Diamonds Do Good®.The Diamonds do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant is an accelerator of the impact that entrepreneurs can have in communities, with a special focus on small and medium size entrepreneurs. The Diamonds do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant is as inclusive as it is inspiring. Most grantees will win a minimum of USD 5,000 to be invested directly into their businesses. Some entrepreneurs will win higher amounts up to the maximum of USD 20,000."Diamonds Do Good® believes that by supporting entrepreneurs we are helping to shape a sustainable future for all. In addition to our support for entrepreneurship in natural diamond mining areas in Africa, and India where 9 out of 10 diamonds are cut and polished, we are pleased to include Botswana in 2024“, said Nancy Orem Lyman. Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good®.In 2023 there were 20 finalists from 7 countries and a total of 10 UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs won cash grants through the Diamonds do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. The winners came through several competitive rounds, including a series of“Shark Tank” style pitches.UPG Biashsra Entrepreneur from Botswana, Richard Seletlo, a recipient of the $5,000 Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant in the Class of 2023, is developing a Health Management App that prioritizes patient privacy and convenience. The app offers encrypted online medical records, easy appointment booking, reminders, and medication schedules. Users can locate healthcare providers and access their medical records securely. The app empowers patients to manage and share their health information effectively, revolutionizing healthcare in Botswana.As a priority country in 2024, Botswanan entrepreneurs will enjoy a distinct advantage in being selected for UPG Biashara and stand a chance to become finalists and winners of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant.Note to EditorsLearn more about UPG Biashara and apply:Social Media Hashtags: #UPGBiashara, #DiamondsDoGoodGrantMore about United People GlobalJoin UPG's Media Community:Follow UPG on most social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36About United People Global: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to make the world better place. UPG believes that all people have the power and the responsibility to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.

