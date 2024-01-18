Edible Cutlery Market To Reach US$ 69.9 Million, Globally, By 2032 At 7.8% CAGR - [Research Report 2024]

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Edible Cutlery Market - Image Source: IMARC Group

The global edible cutlery market size reached US$ 34.9 Million in 2023 & expects to reach US$ 69.9 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2024-2032.

The latest report by IMARC Group offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global edible cutlery market report 2024. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Edible Cutlery Market:

The global edible cutlery market size reached US$ 34.9 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 69.9 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Edible cutlery is an innovative and sustainable alternative to traditional disposable utensils. Typically crafted from edible materials like sorghum, rice, or wheat flour, these utensils offer a practical solution to single-use plastic waste. It is designed to be functional and eco-friendly. It provides a unique culinary experience while minimizing environmental impact. These utensils are not only biodegradable but also serve as a source of nutrition, adding an extra layer of sustainability. As awareness of plastic pollution and environmental concerns grows, the popularity of edible cutlery continues to rise, reflecting a shift towards more sustainable and mindful consumption practices.

Global Edible Cutlery Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing consumer preferences for sustainability and eco-friendly alternatives. In line with this, the escalating global concern over plastic pollution is significantly contributing to the market growth. As awareness of environmental issues grows, consumers and businesses actively seek sustainable options, and edible cutlery emerges as an appealing solution to the problem of single-use plastic waste. Furthermore, the changing consumer lifestyles and preferences also contribute to market growth. The rise of eco-conscious consumers prioritizing environmentally friendly products propels the demand for edible cutlery.

These consumers, often called the "green consumer" demographic, actively seek products that align with their values, driving the adoption of sustainable alternatives like edible cutlery. Moreover, regulatory initiatives and bans on single-use plastics in various regions are propelling the market. Innovation and product development play a pivotal role in market expansion. Continuous improvements in the taste, texture, and durability of edible cutlery enhance its appeal to consumers and encourage broader adoption. Creative marketing strategies highlighting the environmental benefits and unique characteristics of edible cutlery also contribute to its market growth.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Edible Cutlery Industry are Given Below:

.Biotrem Sp. z o.o.

.BrightVibes B.V.

.EdiblePRO

.Edibles by Jack

.Founcy

.FRENVI

.GreenHome

.IPPINKA

.KDD (India) Private Limited

.KOOVEE

.Mede Cutlery Company

.Wisefood

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

.Spoon

.Fork

.Knife

.Spork

.Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

.Corn

.Wheat Bran

.Rice Bran

.Others

Breakup by Flavor:

.Plain

.Sweet

.Spicy

Breakup by Application:

.Household

.Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

.Specialty Stores

.Online Stores

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

