Baby Booster Seat Market Projected To Surpass US$ 4.578 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 13.85%

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the baby booster seat market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.85% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$4.578 billion by 2028.The rising number of accidents contributed to the growth of the baby booster seat market. Baby booster seats provide an extra layer of protection for children in vehicles . These seats are intended to raise a child to a level where regular seat belts will fit properly, providing proper positioning and restraint to reduce the risk of injury in the instance of a collision or unexpected braking. Therefore, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in India, the total number of accidents in 2022 was 4,61,312, and 4,12,432 in 2021, an increase of 11.9% compared to the year 2021.A baby booster seat is a type of baby care product or child safety seat designed to keep children safe in the case of a vehicle collision. Booster seats raise the child and allow the seat belt to sit securely across the collarbone and chest, with the lap portion fitting around the hips.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, accelerating the baby booster seat market upward. For instance, in July 2023, Graco introduced the new 4Ever DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat. The first-of-its-kind seat was created with first-time parents and growing families in mind, and it has five modes of use, allowing children up to 12 years old to ride safely. It easily moves from front-facing harness (4-40 lb) to forward-facing harness (22-65 lb) to high back booster (40-100 lb) to backless booster (40-120 lb) to seat belt trainer (50-120 lb).Access sample report or view details:The baby booster seat market, based on type is segmented into two main categories namely high-back booster seats, and backless booster seats. Backless booster seats feature with advanced systems that are more cost-effective and account for a sizable portion of the baby booster seat market. They are more compact and portable than the high-back booster seats, making them ideal for traveling families, and are also easier to move between vehicles, offering flexibility for families with multiple cars. These advanced capabilities are the main driving force behind the backless booster seat growth.The baby booster seat market, based on age group is segmented into three main categories namely 0 to 9 months, 10-15 months, and 16 and above. Baby booster seats are widely used in the 10-15 months age group and account for a major share of the baby booster seat market. At this stage, children experience significant physical growth and development, which may make it difficult for them to sit comfortably in a traditional car seat. Booster seats provide more space and adjustability, meeting the needs of a growing child, this makes an ideal option for 10-15 months of age child.The baby booster seat market, based on distribution channel is segmented into two main categories namely online and offline. The offline segment is projected to dominate the market in the coming years as it is more accessible and offers a wide range of options under one roof. Furthermore, consumers prefer to purchase these products offline where they can get installation instructions and take the product to an offline store for after-sales services which contributes to the rapid growth of the offline segment.North America is projected to account for a significant portion of the baby booster seat market due to the increasing number of accidents in the region. For instance, according to the US Department of Transportation, in 2021, 42,939 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes. Additionally, Mexico had 13,630 road fatalities in 2020, a 7.1% increase from the previous year. Over the last 25 years, a total of 15,000 deaths have been recorded on an annual basis in Mexico.The research includes coverage of Evenflo Company Inc., Peg Perego, Inglesina USA Inc., Stokke AS, Mattel Inc., Graco Children's Products Inc., and Britax are significant market players in the baby booster seat market.The market analytics report segments the baby booster seat market as follows:.By TypeoHigh Back Booster SeatoBackless Booster Seat.By Age Groupo0 to 9 Monthso10-15 Monthso16 and Above.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Evenflo Company Inc.Peg Perego.Inglesina USA Inc.Stokke AS.Mattel Inc.Graco Children's Products Inc.BritaxExplore More Reports:.Global Baby Car Seat Market:.Global Baby Safety and Convenience Market:.Global Baby Body Care Market:

