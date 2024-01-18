IEA upgrades 2024 global oil demand prediction amid positive financial trends

(MENAFN) In its latest monthly report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) once again revised its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024. This adjustment is grounded in the positive developments of improved economic growth and the lower crude prices witnessed in the fourth quarter of the preceding year.



According to the IEA, the global economic outlook has shown signs of improvement in recent months, a shift attributed to the changes in central bank policies. This positive trend has been further reinforced by the decline in oil prices during the last quarter of 2023, which is seen as an additional favorable factor contributing to the overall outlook.



The agency now anticipates global oil consumption to reach 1.24 million barrels per day in 2024, reflecting an upward revision of 180,000 barrels compared to its previous forecast. A significant driver behind this growth is identified as China's noteworthy expansion in the petrochemical sector, playing a pivotal role in the increased global demand for oil.



This upward adjustment in the IEA's forecast not only reflects a more optimistic economic landscape but also underscores the impact of specific regional developments, particularly China's robust activities in the petrochemical industry, shaping the trajectory of global oil demand for the coming year.

