Afghanistan To Tour Bangladesh In Two Phases

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Bangladesh will play a two-part multi-format series against Afghanistan after both boards agreed to host the final Test before Eid al Adha. The white ball series will also be played before the Eid holiday.

The development has been verified by Jalal Yunus, chairman of the operations committee for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Even though the schedule is still being finalized, sources indicate that the first Test will start on June 14.

“We were supposed to have two Tests against Afghanistan. We have reduced one Test. Now we will play only one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is. Since the previous schedule has changed, it was being discussed with the Afghanistan Board. I think the venue will be finalized soon. It was already planned since there is Eid al-Adha,” said Yunus.

“They wanted to leave for India after playing a format here. They will play an ODI series with India. The test match will be played here. Then they will go to India to play the series during Eid. After playing the series, the touring party will play T20 and ODI series. It was already planned. They are very excited about the India series. After the series was confirmed, they informed us about the schedule,” he added.

The first week of July will see games in the white-ball format of the series. The Afghan board had requested that the schedule be changed.

Due to a busy schedule leading up to the ODI World Cup, the two boards already agreed to cancel one Test match from the series.

Today, the West Indies 'A' squad will visit Bangladesh 'A' team to play three unofficial Test matches. At the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, the series will begin on May 16.

