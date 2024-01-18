Quest Announces The Addition Of Centerpoint CFO And Controller Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE,

We Are Thrilled to Announce: CenterPoint CFO Joins the Quest Family!

Quest ( ), a leading financial consulting, mergers and acquisitions firm serving the Southeast US region, today announced its strategic merger with CenterPoint CFO ( ), a boutique financial consulting firm specializing in outsourced CFO and Controller services. The combined entity will offer a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to empower businesses throughout the entire growth cycle.

The merger brings together two highly respected firms with complementary strengths. Quest has a proven track record of driving successful value creation, succession, exit strategies, and M&A transactions for lower middle-market companies, while CenterPoint CFO provides expert financial guidance and operational support to lower middle-market and family businesses. The combined firm will leverage its expanded capabilities to offer clients a seamless transition from pre-deal advisory through post-merger integration, ensuring long-term success.

As we embark on the start of 2024, CenterPoint CFO is proud to become a pivotal part of the

Quest family. This integration marks not just the uniting of services and expertise, but the fusion of core values and visions that are synonymous with growth, value, service, and excellence.

Our commitment to business owners and leaders:



Client-Centered Care: We believe in nurturing your business with the same dedication as we would our own. Your "Quest" for success is personal to us.

Agents of Transformation: Your business's growth is our mission. We are the catalysts for positive change and dynamic expansion.

Collaborative Teamwork: Our team stands united in delivering you exceptional service by ensuring you have access to the best we have to offer.

Community Love: Our hearts are rooted in community service demonstrated by our active roles and contributions to the Make an Impact Foundation ( ). Humble Celebration & Leadership: We celebrate victories with humility, embracing the ethos of servant leadership while cherishing every triumph alongside you.

Our spectrum of services:



Planning Transitions: We facilitate seamless family, exit, and succession planning, aided by our expert valuation, estate, and income tax planners.

Navigating Growth: Journey with our seasoned CFOs and Controllers for strategies that amplify growth.

Steering Changes: Our M&A leaders are at your side for strategic change management and exit strategies. Honoring Legacies: Invest in longevity with our Chief Family Officers safeguarding your family's future.

We invite our esteemed clients, partners, referral sources, and the broader business community to join us in celebrating this new chapter. Together, we will support our clients' financial teams to achieve their Quest .

"I am so excited for Gary Applegate and the CenterPoint team to serve with our great team of experts led by Ron Niekro along with Kristin Couch and the rest of the

Quest team as we continue to bring tremendous value to our customers in their Quest to achieve their life's goals!"

Dale Gillmore, Founder

"Our clients will really benefit from the hands-on approach offered via our new fractional CFO and Controller support options provided by CenterPoint CFO ."

Ron Niekro, Partner

"I am so impressed with the capabilities of our collective teams that really match well with the financial gaps that our clients need filled."

Kristin Couch, Director of Growth

"I am thrilled to have support for our CFO and Controller team to serve our clients with Quest's expertise in more planning, taxation, valuation, and M&A capabilities."

Gary Applegate, Founder of CenterPoint CFO

About Quest

Quest is a business advisory firm located in the Charlotte metropolitan region, with headquarters in Davidson, NC. We help business owners reach their goals and prepare for transitions. We focus on the drivers that will increase business value and personal net worth, including supporting the family's estate and income tax mitigation plans. Further, we help business owners realize liquidity goals in life's transitions.

About CenterPoint CFO

CFO

CenterPoint CFO

is a fractional, interim and project-based CFO and Controller firm that excels at advising and assisting entrepreneurs and private business owners optimize the investment in their business by optimizing their financial and operational health, entity value and converting that value to personal wealth, where appropriate.

Contact Information: Quest at (704) 831-8777 |

[email protected] |

