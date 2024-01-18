Red Cat To Participate In The 2024 SHOT Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to exhibit Teal 2 drone solution at Las Vegas event January 23-26, 2024

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the“Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations, announces it will be participating in the 2024 SHOT Show January 23-26, 2024. The event will be held at The Venetian Expo and the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Red Cat will be exhibiting at The Venetian Expo Level 1 – Booth #61307.



The Company will be showcasing its man-portable Teal 2 drone solution, which is also both affordable and nighttime optimized. Teal 2 is built by Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones, based in Salt Lake City. It is designed to“Dominate the NightTM” and also has best-in-class night vision camera, fully modular design, multi-vehicle control, and artificial intelligence capabilities. The drone is designed to support U.S. military operations, public safety organizations, and U.S. government agencies in a variety of environments. It is both Blue UAS Certified, indicated approval by the Department of Defense, and FAA Remote ID approved.

Additionally, Teal Drones was recently selected by the Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Army as one of two finalists competing in the Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRR T2) Program of Record. It is developing a new small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) prototype. The winning vendors(s) will be selected to produce a rucksack-portable sUAS to provide Army platoons with a rapidly deployable surveillance and reconnaissance capability to gain situational awareness beyond the next terrain feature.

The 2024 SHOT Show is a trade show focused on the shooting sports, hunting, law enforcement, and armed forces industries. It will allow attendees, including both domestic and international defense and public safety agencies, to connect with top manufacturers, distributors, and experts and feature more than 2,500 exhibitors and 100,000 products. The event is owned and sponsored by NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association.

For more information on the 2024 SHOT Show, please visit the event's website .

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations. Red Cat's solutions are designed to“Dominate the NightTM” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

NEWS MEDIA:

CORE Public Relations

Phone: (516) 222-2560

Email: ...

INVESTORS:CORE IRPhone: (516) 222-2560Email: ...Website: