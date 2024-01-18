Worksport Announces SOLIS Solar Truck Cover Will Be Available For FORD, RAM (Stellantis) & GM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First Mass Production Solar Panels on Order & in Production.



West Seneca, New York, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the“Company”) proudly announces that the SOLIS Solar Cover will be available for Ford, RAM (Stellantis) and General Motors (GM) light pickup trucks.

Simultaneous with this message, Worksport announces it has successfully placed its first substantial order of solar panels, specifically designed for the SOLIS Solar Cover. The first shipment of advanced solar panels is expected to arrive within a few months - between January and February 2024. This represents a critical step in bringing this innovative technology to market. Upon arrival, the panels will undergo final quality testing, ensuring they meet the Company's high standards for performance and reliability.

Concurrent with the arrival and testing of the solar panels, Worksport's manufacturing facility is diligently preparing for the full-scale production of the SOLIS Solar Cover. This preparation phase is crucial to streamline the production process, ensuring that the solar tonneau covers are manufactured to perfection and ready for production to fit vehicles from Ford, Stellantis RAM, and General Motors (GM).

The SOLIS Solar Cover is a green solution in the automotive industry, offering an eco-friendly, efficient, and innovative solution for vehicle power needs. Combined with the COR Battery System, it will produce power off grid and in remote locations. This advancement aligns with the growing global emphasis on renewable energy sources and sustainable practices in the automotive sector. Steven Rossi , Worksport's CEO, comments,“Our team is working hard to get the SOLIS Solar Cover to market, and we are proud that our products will be available for Ford, RAM, and General Motors pickup trucks.”

Worksport will provide investors with updates on additional product availabilities in the near future, as well as share details about our production plans. We are excited to continue innovating in our field.

