Kizoo Leads Financing Round In Reservoir Neuroscience To Restore Health To The Aging Brain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Neuroscience announced today the completion of a $4M financing round to support the development of new therapies for age-related neurodegeneration. Reservoir will use the funds to develop its novel class of drug compounds designed to restore health to the brain's blood vessels to rejuvenate the aging brain. The round was led by Kizoo Technology Capital, a leading rejuvenation biotech investor focused on startups reversing age-related damage at the cellular and molecular level, with additional participation from previous investors R42 Fund and Healthspan Ventures.



Reservoir's unique approach to neurodegeneration was developed by co-founders Aaron Friedman and Vlad Senatorov, PhD neuroscientists from UC Berkeley who focus on understanding how aging blood vessels effect brain health. The company aims to develop the first drug that specifically targets vascular disease as a new way to restore brain health during natural aging and in age-related diseases. Emerging research has shown that a majority of the aging population develops vascular decline as early as middle age, making vascular pathology one of the first and most prevalent signs of brain disease. Using an innovative organ-on-chip technology to grow human blood vessels and study vascular aging, Reservoir discovered and developed a first-in-kind compound that reverses disease in blood vessels and repairs the damaged blood-brain barrier. Reservoir's therapeutic strategy seeks to restore health to blood vessels to reverse degenerative damage that spreads from the blood vessels to the brain.

“By treating the underlying vascular problems that most patients inevitably develop through aging, we are addressing the single greatest risk factor for developing neurodegenerative disease. We believe this approach to rejuvenating the aging brain will be effective not only as a single therapy, but also has broader potential for brain health and systemic benefits in a wide variety of age-related diseases,” says Dr. Friedman, CEO of Reservoir Neuroscience.

“We believe that Reservoir's novel approach to restoring the health of the brain's blood vessels, while also repairing the blood-brain barrier, has the potential to address the root causes of several neurological pathologies,” says Patrick Burgermeister, Partner of Kizoo Technology Capital and new board member of Reservoir Neuroscience.

Reservoir Neuroscience is an early-stage, San Fransisco Bay Area venture-backed biotech advancing a novel therapy to reverse brain vascular pathology in aging and neurodegenerative diseases. In these critically unmet diseases, the brain's blood vessels become damaged and dysfunctional; causing inflammation that drives disease outcomes. This vascular pathology is the earliest biomarker of neurodegeneration and defines the largest patient segment yet has never been treated.

Reservoir Neuroscience is led by co-founders Aaron Friedman and Vlad Senatorov, PhD neuroscientists from UC Berkeley who pioneered new research uncovering how blood vessel aging causes brain disease. Reservoir Neuroscience developed a proprietary human organ chip platform to discover novel, class-leading compounds that restore brain vascular health, offering a first-in-kind approach to reverse vascular pathology and neuroinflammation.

Kizoo provides seed and follow-on financing with a focus on rejuvenation biotech. Having been entrepreneurs, VCs, and mentors in both high-growth tech and biotech companies ourselves for many years with multiple exits and massive value created for the founders, Kizoo now brings this experience to the emerging field of rejuvenation biotech. We see this as a young industry that will eventually outgrow today's largest technology markets.

As part of Michael Greve's Forever Healthy Group, Kizoo directly supports the creation of startups turning research on the root causes of aging into therapies and services for human application. Investments include Cellvie, Cyclarity, Revel Pharmaceuticals, Elastrin Therapeutics, MoglingBio, and others.

