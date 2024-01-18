Getmyboat And Your Boat Club Launch Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consumer Demand for Convenience, Variety and a Consistent Brand Experience in the Boating Sector Fuels Partnership Opportunity & Growth

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getmyboat , the world's leading booking platform for yacht charters and boat rentals and Your Boat Club, the world's largest privately-owned boat club, are joining forces to expand offerings to meet customer demand in key locations.

Through this partnership, Your Boat Club's rental fleets will be available for rent via the Getmyboat platform, giving boat renters more access than ever to the joys of being on the water. The partnership is an extension of Groupe Beneteau's partnership with Your Boat Club while introducing a new strategy for its Glastron brand, ultimately giving more customers access to the brand via seamless rental experiences.

Both boat clubs and boat rental marketplaces have experienced astronomical growth during the past several years as a result of consumer behavior changes during the pandemic and the demand for accessible outdoor experiences. The increasing costs of boat acquisition and ownership continue to keep it an exclusive industry, dominated by an affluent demographic, however, this is changing with the new emerging segment of boaters. Boat clubs and rental companies are now providing access to boating experiences to the most diverse demographic in history. The National Marine Manufacturers Association, recently published data indicating that boat rental experiences are the best way to encourage new boaters into the market.* In fact, boat rentals are statistically more important than boat shows to the general consumer when it comes to entering the boating marketplace for the first time.*

As the top source of customers for boating businesses globally, Getmyboat continues to innovate in order to address the many challenges faced by boat owners in managing their business across various platforms, with the best growth tools in the industry for boat rental businesses of all sizes.

“There is no question that experiencing boating is the number one way to engage new boaters. This partnership creates an ecosystem for consumers to try, buy, rent or subscribe to the boating service that best fits their need,” says Doug Bird, VP of Sales at Getmyboat.

As a leading destination boat club and onsite consumer rental option, Your Boat Club has recently complemented its expansion strategy with select“try and buy” locations, offering direct-to-consumer and on-the-water buying options.

“Your Boat Club continues to aggressively grow membership, which inherently drives our location, accessibility and value strategies,” explains Luke Kujawa, owner of Your Boat Club.“I'm confident this partnership will not only provide even more growth opportunities, but also mutual access to the convenience, variety and experience Getmyboat and Your Boat Club customers have come to expect from our brands.”

About Getmyboat

Getmyboat is the world's biggest and best marketplace for fun, safe, and easy boating experiences of all kinds. Launched in 2013, over 2 million customers have gone boating through the platform, with 170,000+ listings across 184 countries and thousands of 5-star reviews for boat owners and captains. More than 71% of trips are captained by licensed and insured professionals so customers feel safe while they enjoy being together with family and friends on the water.



About Your Boat Club

Founded in 2010, Your Boat Club offers unlimited use boat club memberships and rental options for people who want to enjoy the boating experience without all the hassle. YBC provides more than 40,000 boat trips annually on its fleet of more than 500 boats. YBC has been widely regarded as regional champion for the boat club membership model and has grown to include 42 unique locations in Florida, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and France. Learn more about YBC including membership and rental opportunities, fleet details and locations, go to: .

About Groupe Beneteau

Founded in 1884, the family-owned yard has evolved over time, from fishing vessels to leisure boating, then diversifying into new industrial sectors. Groupe Beneteau has developed unique skill sets and technical know-how. As the boating industry's global market leader, Beneteau, through its boat division's 11 brands, offers some 180 recreational boat models including Glastron, Four Winns, Wellcraft and Scarab that serve customers' diverse navigational needs and uses, from sailing to motor-boating, monohulls and catamarans. With its international industrial capabilities and global sales network, Groupe Beneteau employs nearly 7,500 people, primarily in France, the US, Poland, Italy and China. Learn more at:

