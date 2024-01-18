Icoreconnect Inc. Announces Expansion Of Endorsement Collaboration With The Rhode Island Dental Association

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seven Additional Endorsements, Including Recent Product Launches

OCOEE, FL, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)(“iCore” or the“Company”) , a leading cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, announced today the expansion of its collaboration with the Rhode Island Dental Association (“RIDA”) with seven new endorsements of iCore offerings. This strategic collaboration marks another step forward in iCore's mission to provide innovative solutions and advanced technologies that cater to the evolving needs of customers and state association members.

iCore strives to deliver high-quality products and exceptional services and has quickly become a trusted partner of RIDA since the collaboration began in September of 2023. The expanded collaboration is a testament to the value seen in iCore's solutions by the members of the Rhode Island Dental Association, and the demand for iCore's offerings in the dental industry.

The expansion of the collaboration will help the Rhode Island Dental Association and its members leverage iCoreConnect's comprehensive suite of SaaS solutions including:



iCoreVerify

iCoreRx & EPCS

iCoreHuddle

iCoreHIPAA

iCoreClaims iCorePay

These solutions are designed, and continuously updated, to empower businesses with the tools and capabilities they need to succeed in an ever-changing marketplace.

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with the Rhode Island Dental Association from the initial endorsement of three products to now ten products. This collaboration will allow us to further align our offerings with their strategic goals and support their membership growth aspirations," said Robert McDermott, CEO & President at iCoreConnect. "Our team is committed to delivering tailored solutions that will drive efficiency, innovation, and success for all providers in the healthcare industry."

Aaron Guckian, Executive Director of Rhode Island Dental Association, said,“It only took us a few weeks after we endorsed the first three products to recognize the superior value of iCoreConnect's full iCoreEnterprise platform. Every product and service is designed specifically to help our members with everything from insurance billing and claims, to cloud ePrescribing, and so much more. Our members need access to every product and that's exactly why we immediately expanded our endorsement.”

Leveraging product endorsements from State Dental Associations is an integral part of iCore's growth strategy. After receiving endorsement, iCore facilitates a co-branded marketing campaign to get the news out, collaborating with the respective state association to deliver content through print, email campaigns, journals, newsletters, and more.

About iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc. is a leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect's philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, positioning iCoreConnect to respond to the market's needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

