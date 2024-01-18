Venture Medical And Docnow Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Venture Medical, LLC , an innovative solutions provider in the U.S. wound care market with an extensive wound care-focused team, announced it has entered into a national agreement with DocNow to support wound care providers and improve patient outcomes by streamlining electronic healthcare records processes while also improving the efficiency of the supply chain of cutting-edge wound products.By combining Venture Medical's innovative wound-care solutions and regenerative therapies with DocNow's cutting edge Post-Acute Wound Electronic Health Records solution, the disparity between supply chain and patients will narrow bringing cost savings, innovation, and, ultimately, improved patient outcomes. The DocNow functionality will be accessible from and integrated into the Venture1ViewTM integrated information portal offered exclusively to Venture Medical customers.John Schroeder, Venture Medical President, stated“Venture Medical is proud to partner with DocNow in what we expect to be a significant reduction in the time required by busy providers for their daily documentation. With the many potential points of failure in complying with insurance carrier and governmental payor documentation requirements, even the most diligent of providers struggle with ensuring that the information is adequate to obtain appropriate, timely reimbursement. The combination of the VentureOneViewTM portal and DocNow's platform should enable providers to reduce errors and effort significantly, allowing them to focus on what matters most: patient care.”Dr. Kashif Saeed, CEO and Founder of DocNow, commented,“We are very excited to partner with Venture Medical to bridge the gap between providers working with patients, electronic health records, products, and services to improve patient outcomes. This is the first step in a strategic partnership to push the boundaries of what is possible for wound care.”About Venture Medical, LLC:Venture Medical is a groundbreaking healthcare services company with a decade-long history of innovation, dedication, and consistent growth in the field of wound care and healing. Venture Medical has become a leading master distributor, reseller and software services provider for manufacturers and end users of biologics, advanced diagnostics, durable medical equipment, and capital goods. The VentureOneViewTM portal is a proprietary, cutting-edge platform enabling the efficient flow and storage of information to facilitate wound care practices. For more information, visit venturemedical1 and follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.About DocNowDocNow is a post-acute care Electronic Health Records system made for providers, by providers. With facility integration, manual entry is eliminated and advanced templates and customized shortcuts reduce charting time. MIPS Compliance, Automated Order Generation, Coding, Biller Integration, and a flexible, configurable platform that streamlines the entire charting process makes it quick and easy to chart and focus on patient outcomes.Specific to wound care, the DocNow EHR includes a mobile application, capture of wound-specific documentation, measurement & photo features, assessment, automated order generation, automated coding, billing integration, and the ability to customize templates.For more information:Venture MedicalMichael Schroeder...DocNowDan Chapman...

