National Veteran-Owned Business Association And Massachusetts State Supplier Diversity Office Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NaVOBA's Board of Directors

This seal identifies veteran-owned businesses that have earned the distinction as a NaVOBA Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise

MOU Streamlines Process for Veterans to Certify Businesses for State Contracting.

- Secretary of Veterans Services Jon SantiagoBOSTON, MA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Friday, The Healey-Driscoll Administration in Massachusetts announced that the state's Supplier Diversity Office (SDO) , which is responsible for bringing fairness to the state's bidding and procurement process, entered into a formal partnership with The National Veteran-Owned Business Association.The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) , which specializes in certification of both veteran and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses for state & private sector contracting, is partnering with the SDO to streamline certification for state contracting and drive equitable opportunity for the veteran-owned companies seeking contracting or supplier roles within the state.“NaVOBA is thrilled to join forces with the Supplier Diversity Office in this impactful collaboration,” said Matthew Pavelek, President and CEO of NaVOBA.“Our partnership exemplifies a shared commitment to advancing opportunities for veteran-owned businesses. We aim to empower veterans to thrive in the business world by streamlining the certification process. We appreciate the Executive Office of Veteran Services for their support and commend the Supplier Diversity Office for their dedication to fostering an inclusive and thriving business environment for our nation's heroes.”Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by NaVOBA and the SDO, the SDO will grant certifications to businesses already certified with NaVOBA. This agreement streamlines the process by providing SDO certification to the businesses that are certified with NaVOBA. Businesses certified with NaVOBA also receive the benefits of SDO certified businesses, such as the ability to bid on state contracts, attend SDO trainings, and SDO networking events.The MOU also allows the SDO to access NaVOBA's membership database to reach out to members about becoming certified.Governor Maura Healey said,“Our supplier Diversity Office does incredible work every day to expand opportunities for diverse and small businesses to win contract with the state, which makes our businesses, our economy and our communities stronger. Our veterans have sacrificed so much in service to our country, and we take the responsibility of supporting them very seriously here in Massachusetts. We are proud to launch this new partnership that will lower barriers for veteran-owned businesses to bid for contracts and do business with the state.”“This new partnership is an important step in our administration's efforts to bolster support and services for Massachusetts veterans under the leadership of Secretary Jon Santiago,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.“We look forward to working with NaVOBA to cut red tape and streamline the process for veterans to do business with Massachusetts.”“This is an important step toward removing administrative burdens on veteran-owned businesses to becoming certified, opening up tremendous opportunities for these individuals who have served our country to bid on state contracts and grow their businesses here in Massachusetts,” said Secretary for Administration and Finance Matthew J. Gorzkowicz.“I am proud of the work SDO has been doing to expand opportunities and look forward to continuing our efforts to help small businesses thrive.”“The SDO has been successful in helping bring fairness in the state's bidding process through our cross-certification partnerships, such as with the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council, Center for Women's Enterprise, City of Boston, Disability:IN, and the National LGBTBE Chamber of Commerce,” said SDO Executive Director William McAvoy.“We expect our partnership with NaVOBA to help business owners who have served their country.”"Partnerships like the one between the Supplier Diversity Office and NaVOBA ensure veteran-owned businesses play a pivotal role in our economy. This collaboration marks a significant step in fostering their success,” said Secretary of Veterans Services Jon Santiago.“The Executive Office of Veterans Services strongly supports initiatives streamlining certification for veteran-owned businesses in state contracts, and we commend the Supplier Diversity Office and NaVOBA for their dedication to empowering our veterans."To learn more about NaVOBA visit .About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and two-thirds of NaVOBA's Board of Directors seats are held by corporations to ensure its alignment with the needs of corporate supplier diversity programs. NaVOBA proudly serves as the official veteran-owned business partner of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC). NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran's Business EnterprisesTM (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran's Business EnterprisesTM (SDVBE).NaVOBA's mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America's Veteran's and Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at or follow us on Facebook at and on Twitter @navoba.

Marketing Team

NaVOBA

+1 724-362-8622

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other