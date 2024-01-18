Jameson Ellis Throws Down Gauntlet To Dan Crenshaw: Accept Debate Challenge Or Admit Cowardice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dan Crenshaw Declines to Show up to Montgomery County Eagle Forum Debate

Rising Challenger Confronts Incumbent for Avoiding Debate and Undermining Grassroots Campaign,

- Jameson EllisCONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move shaking up the race for Texas' Second Congressional District, Jameson Ellis has publicly challenged incumbent Dan Crenshaw to a debate following revelations of Crenshaw's team attempting to disrupt Ellis's grassroots campaign."Dan Crenshaw's refusal to attend the Montgomery County Eagle Forum , coupled with his team's underhanded tactics to undermine our campaign, raises serious questions about his commitment to honest, open politics," said Jameson Ellis. "If Crenshaw is confident in his record and positions, he should not hesitate to accept this debate challenge."Jameson's challenge comes amid growing concerns over Crenshaw's political strategies, including declining public forum invitations and alleged attempts to poach campaign staff from aligned conservative candidates. According to Jameson, this behavior indicates a level of concern from the Crenshaw campaign about the growing support for Jameson's candidacy."The voters of TX-2 deserve transparent, accountable representation – something they can only get if candidates are willing to openly discuss their visions for the future," Jameson continued. "A debate is not just a tradition; it's a fundamental aspect of our democratic process."Jameson Ellis, a staunch advocate for upholding the rule of law, limiting government, ensuring legislative transparency, advocating for term limits, and strengthening accountability in Congress, is rapidly gaining traction in TX-2, posing a significant challenge to Crenshaw's incumbency. His platform focuses on restoring liberty , emphasizing the importance of single-subject legislation and integrity in governance, alongside strong stances on border security and gun rights, setting him apart in the political landscape.The proposed debate would offer voters a clear comparison between how the two candidates represent the district.Jameson's campaign urges local media and constituents to call on Dan Crenshaw to honor the democratic process and agree to a public debate."It's time for Crenshaw to face the music: debate me or be forever known as a coward who shies away from real political engagement," Jameson concluded.

Jameson Ellis

Jameson Ellis for Congress

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Dan Crenshaw MIA