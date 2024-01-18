Geotechture: Bridging Gaps Through GIS, VR, And AI For Dynamic Decision Fueling Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geotechture's Innovative Lens Empowers Clients with Curated Insights, Propelling Decision Excellence Across Industries

- Dr. Alyssa CombsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Geotechture, a trailblazing geospatial intelligence start-up, is redefining the dynamics of how businesses and communities navigate location-based data and information. Dr. Alyssa Combs, the visionary founder of Geotechture, strategically integrates virtual reality and artificial intelligence technology into the company's offerings, catalyzing a paradigm shift in the decision-making process for clients across diverse industries.Geotechture's mission is to provide easy, affordable, and professional access to content, data, and decision-fueling information. The company's focus on "Dynamic Decision Fueling Innovation " is evident in its diverse range of services, including Virtual Immersive Tours, Signature Virtual Geostaging, Schematic Floor Plan Extraction, Google Street View Updates, Matterport Staged Digital Twin, and Target Market Data Analysis Reports.Dr. Combs, with over a decade of experience in Geographic Information Science technology, identified a gap in education on this technology, especially for minority communities. This realization fueled the birth of Geotechture in October 2022, aimed at closing the information gap and empowering communities through technological innovation.Geotechture's services provide a curated and customized lens around the client's specified location while simultaneously enhancing overall engagement and decision-making. One of the standout offerings is the virtual property tours, which can transform any space – be it a business, school, park, church, or home – into accessible and immersive data , thereby empowering local businesses, homeowners, and community initiatives.Alyssa Combs explains, "Although a picture can tell you a thousand stories about your space, we can make those stories actually come to life."The integration of GIS, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence Technology sets Geotechture apart in the geospatial intelligence landscape. By leveraging these cutting-edge technologies, the company ensures that clients receive a more immersive and informative experience, leading to enhanced decision-making.Geotechture is dedicated to making technology accessible and fostering an inclusive understanding of location-based data. The company championscommunity voices, providing tools and knowledge for navigating the evolving technological landscape. Their model of using Dynamic Technological Innovation As A Service (DTIAAS) amplifies Geotechture's impact that extends to local businesses, homeowners, and community initiatives by actively contributing to continuous growth.

