Worldpay Certifies Dejavoo's Android 11 OS Payment Devices

- Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo Systems, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dejavoo , a leading provider of payment solutions, is excited to announce that its next generation of Android payment devices with the Android 11 operating system are now certified on Worldpay 's processing platform. This certification marks a significant milestone for Dejavoo as it continues to expand its reach and provide cutting-edge payment solutions to businesses worldwide.Android payment terminals have gained popularity in recent years due to their flexibility, ease of development, and advanced security features. With the Android-based operating system, developers have an open and flexible platform to create innovative payment solutions. Dejavoo's Android payment devices are designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses and provide a seamless payment experience for their customers.The certification of Dejavoo's Android payment devices with the Android 11 OS on Worldpay's processing platform means that businesses can now benefit from a wider range of payment options and enhanced security features. Worldpay is a leading global payment processing platform, and this partnership with Dejavoo will allow businesses to process payments quickly and securely while also providing access to valuable data and analytics."We are thrilled to announce the certification of our next-generation Android payment devices on Worldpay's processing platform," said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo. "This certification will enable us to provide businesses with advanced payment solutions that meet the demands of today's fast-paced world."Dejavoo's next-generation Android payment devices with the Android 11 operating system are now available for businesses to upgrade their payment systems and provide a seamless payment experience for their customers. With this certification, Dejavoo continues to solidify its position as a leader in the payment industry and looks forward to providing businesses with even more advanced payment solutions in the future.For more information about Dejavoo and its payment solutions, please visit their website at systems or contact them at ...About DejavooDejavoo, an iPOS Systems company, delivers secure, reliable, and user-friendly payment devices that enable businesses to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets. Dejavoo is processor agnostic and is certified with all major platforms.Dejavoo offers countertop, wireless, and mobile payment terminals that support EMV chip cards, contactless payments, and other advanced payment technologies. These terminals integrate seamlessly with thousands of POS systems, allowing businesses to accept payments quickly, efficiently, and securely.

