Free Electronics Recycling Events In The District Of Columbia By Reverse Logistics Group (RLG)

District of Columbia electronics recycling events are free to all

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reverse Logistics Group (RLG), in partnership with electronics manufacturers Acer, Canon, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, and VTech, is pleased to announce 32 free consumer electronics recycling events throughout all eight wards of the District in 2024.Event dates and locations will vary; most collections will occur on Saturdays, with a few exceptions. Check the schedule at for more information. All events are open to District residents, small businesses, and small non-profit organizations.The first electronics collection event will take place Saturday, January 27th, between 10am and 2pm, with RLG's collection vehicle located on V Street NW between 13th St NW & 14th St NW (near Harrison Playground). Be sure to view updates before events by visiting to learn more.RLG works to ensure that the entire drop-off process is simple. Collection vehicles are easy to spot, with clear signage pointing the way, and are stationed near easily accessible community locations, such as recreation centers, farmers markets, and parks.Residents, as well as representatives of small businesses or small non-profits, are encouraged to bring their used electronics for recycling in as-is condition. At RLG collection events, e-Steward certified electronics recyclers ensure free and safe handling of unwanted electronic equipment and devices.Items that will be accepted include computers, tablets, monitors, TVs, desktop printers, mice, keyboards, video game consoles, cell phones, and more. Please note, RLG is unable to accept any items that are not listed on the acceptable items list.A complete list of accepted electronics, calendar of collection event dates, and locations can be found at .RLG Director of Compliance Services, Andriana Kontovrakis is pleased that RLG is again able to offer free electronics recycling events in the District.“Year after year, we're proud of the work we've done, in conjunction with some of the top brands in electronics, to offer safe and convenient options for recycling e-waste. With the help of District residents, we continue to keep recyclable materials out of landfills and advance the circular economy.”Individuals or organizations who would like to help spread the word about electronics recycling may reach out to ... for digital flyers, social media posts, or other announcements.As an industry leader in electronics takeback services, RLG employs the highest standards for handling electronic returns from start to finish.About RLG: Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) is a global leader in managing electronics and other product take-back systems. We provide Extended Producer Responsibility compliance services worldwide and operate dozens of Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) throughout the world. More information about RLG can be found at .For questions or additional information contact ....

