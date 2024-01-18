Hydrophilic Coatings Market Was Valued At US$ 12.121 Billion In 2021, Witnessing Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Hydrophilic Coatings Market was valued at US$12.121 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.Hydrophilic coatings are widely used in the automotive industry for coatings of various automotive parts such as rotors, brake pads, glasses, and other metal components. The increasing automotive production is a major driving force behind the growth of the hydrophilic coating market. For instance, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, from April 2022 to March 2023, the industry produced 2,59,31,867 vehicles compared to 2,30,40,066 units produced from April 2021 to March 2022.A hydrophilic coating is a thin layer or film that consists of a strong affinity for water molecules. It is intended to attract and spread water on a surface, causing it to form a continuous, uniform layer. Hydrophilic coating is widely used for automotive component coating, optical coating , and medical equipment coating. In medical devices and equipment hydrophilic coating is extensively utilized to improve lubricity and minimize friction during insertion and use, such as guidewires, catheters, and stents which contributed to the growth of the hydrophilic coating market.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, accelerating the hydrophilic coatings market upward. For instance, in October 2023, Surmodics, Inc. announced the official launch of Preside hydrophilic coatings, it is a most advanced hydrophilic medical device coating technology with an innovative low-friction and low-particulate generation coating intended to enhance distal access for neurovascular programs. Additionally, in March 2021, Lumendi, LLC introduced EZ Glide, a proprietary hydrophilic coating utilized to the inner sheath of its DiLumen EIP, a double-balloon endoluminal device designed to improve endoscope navigation through the bowel safely.Access sample report or view details:The hydrophilic coatings market, based on a substrate is segmented into four main categories namely polymer, metal, glass & ceramics, and nanoparticles. Metal substrates are extensively used in several industries such as automotive and marine, as it helps to increase corrosion resistance and reduce friction, making them suitable for use in these industries and account for a sizable portion of the hydrophilic coatings market.The hydrophilic coatings market, based on end-users is segmented into five main categories namely automotive, optics, marine, medical devices & equipment, and others. Hydrophilic coatings are becoming increasingly common in the optics industry due to their ability to protect glasses from smudges, scratches, and other environmental damages and therefore account for a major share of the hydrophilic coatings market.Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant portion of the hydrophilic coatings market due to the increasing automotive production in the region. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, China and India produced a total of 3,24,77,472 units in fiscal year 2022, representing a 24% increase in India and a 3% increase in China. Furthermore, in 2022, South Korea produced 37,57,049 units and Japan produced 7,835,519 units, a 9% increase in South Korea over the previous year.The research includes coverage of AST Products Inc., Joninn, Hydromer Inc., Aculon, Applied Medical Coatings, Harland Medical Systems Inc., Sigma Aldrich, Surmodics Incorporated, Biocoat, Inc., and DSM are significant market players in the hydrophilic coatings market.The market analytics report segments the hydrophilic coatings market as follows:.By SubstrateoPolymeroMetaloGlass & CeramicsoNanoparticles.By End-User IndustryoAutomotiveoOpticsoMarineoMedical Devices & EquipmentoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.AST Products Inc..Joninn.Hydromer Inc.Aculon.Applied Medical Coatings.Harland Medical Systems Inc..Sigma Aldrich.Surmodics Incorporated.Biocoat, Inc.DSMExplore More Reports:.Conformal Coatings Market:.Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market:.Epoxy Coatings Market:

