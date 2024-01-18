Organophosphate Market Was Valued At US$235.12 Million In 2021 And Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global organophosphate market was valued at US$235.12 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, Global Organophosphate Market was valued at US$235.12 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%.Factors propelling the organophosphate market include an increase in the global demand for food and a growing need for insecticides. The rising population and expanding agricultural activities contribute to an elevated demand for organophosphate-based products, especially insecticides, to ensure efficient pest control and meet the escalating requirements of the agricultural sector. This surge in demand is driven by the necessity to enhance food production and address challenges related to pest management, thereby fostering the growth of the organophosphate market.The organophosphates market is poised for growth due to various factors, such as population expansion, increased income levels, and a heightened demand for food from consumers. Farmers are increasingly utilizing organophosphate pesticides to combat weeds and pests, driven by the global demand for cereals and grains. Organophosphate compounds serve as essential components in pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides. According to the OECD, there is an expected 14% increase in global cereal consumption to reach 2,818 Mt by 2025, with an 11% surge in wheat consumption compared to the base period (2013-15). This rise in consumption is anticipated to boost the demand for organophosphate insecticides. Additionally, in March 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) initiated measures to expedite safeguards for four organophosphate pesticides.Access sample report or view details:Based on type, organophosphate can be herbicide, fungicide, insecticide, and others. The advancement of the manufacturing and agrochemical sectors has enhanced the effectiveness of organophosphate pesticides against various pests. This is expected to drive increased demand for these advanced pesticides, influencing the growth of the organophosphate market. The introduction of new products within this sector will contribute to heightened demand for organophosphates, presenting favourable opportunities for the expansion of the organophosphate market size.Based on ingredients, the ingredient parathion is expected to experience significant growth, representing a substantial market share, owing to its stability in aqueous solutions and diverse insecticidal effects. The market is poised for development due to the increasing utilization of parathion across various applications. Over the forecast period, malathion is also projected to exhibit robust growth rates. Widely employed in both residential and agricultural contexts to manage outdoor insects, malathion's expanding application in pest control formulations is anticipated to impact the organophosphate market size positively.The organophosphate market is categorized based on application, including grains & cereals, pulses & oilseeds, commercial crops, fruits & vegetables. Organophosphates are used extensively in agriculture as pesticides to protect oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, and turfs & ornamental grass from damage. Additionally, organophosphates have diverse applications as plasticizers, solvents, and extreme-pressure additives in lubricants . Historically, organophosphates were employed as nerve agents in chemical warfare. Moreover, the forestry department utilizes organophosphates to eliminate budworms that pose a threat to forest trees.The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant market share in 2028, driven by a growing demand for cost-effective and efficient pesticides. The expansion of residential and industrial sectors, coupled with the shrinking arable land, has increased the necessity for crop protection products, contributing to the growth of the organophosphate market. The Indian government projects a rise in the country's food processing industry by 2025, with an anticipated domestic food and beverage consumption exceeding $1.14 trillion. This surge underscores the increasing demand for organophosphate pesticides to mitigate plant diseases and meet the expanding global food requirements, thereby enhancing agricultural performance.Major players in this market are Sigma-Aldrich, Excel Industries Ltd, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Solvay, PCC Rokita Spólka Akcyjna, Xuzhou Jianping Chemical Co., Ltd, and Bayer AG. In June 2022, UPL Limited, a global supplier of sustainable agricultural solutions, disclosed its plans to launch novel pesticides in India featuring the patented active ingredient Flupyrimin to address major rice pests.The market analytics report segments the organophosphate market on the following basis:.By TypeoHerbicideoFungicideoInsecticideoOthers.By IngredientoParathionoMalathionoChloropyriphosoDiazinonoDimethoateoGlyphosateoMethamidophosoOthers.By ApplicationoGrains and CerealsoPulses and OilseedsoCommercial CropsoFruits and VegetablesoOther.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Bayer AG.Solvay.Sigma-Aldrich.PCC Rokita Spólka Akcyjna.Parchem fine & specialty chemicals.Xuzhou Jianping Chemical Co., Ltd.Excel Industries LtdExplore others reports.Biopesticides Market:.Semiochemicals Market:.Biocontrol Agents Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn