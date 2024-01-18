Commercial Seeds Market Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 5.1% To Reach US$ 70.157 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The commercial seeds market was valued at US$49.537 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$70.157 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the commercial seeds market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$70.157 billion by 2028.The world's concerns over food insecurity are growing as a result of the expanding population and dwindling amount of arable land. This is one of the main things driving up demand for commercial seeds to increase agricultural productivity. Furthermore, governments throughout the world are encouraging the use of sustainable agricultural methods by offering a range of incentives. This is driving up the market for commercially available organic, non-GMO seeds. In addition, several producers are selling hybrid seeds with excellent vigour, consistency, and yield potential. The growing need for clean and renewable fuel sources, the expanding global energy consumption, and the expanding automobile sector are some of the other reasons driving the market for biofuel. Consequently, this is supporting the market's expansion.Commercial seeds are used to prevent agricultural soil erosion, increase pasture and grazing area productivity, and protect, develop, and restore wetlands. They are commonly used as animal feed to boost crop and hay output, grazing, and cover cropping. They are also used as a basic ingredient in the manufacturing of biodiesel fuels. At the moment, the rising demand for biodiesel fuels as a result of growing environmental concerns and rigorous fuel emission regulations imposed by regulatory bodies in several nations is creating profitable market prospects.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Corteva Agriscience confirmed the release of the Vorceed Enlist® corn product line in March 2023. Through the exclusive Corteva Horizon Network, American farmers in areas of substantial corn rootworm (CRW) threat in the Corn Belt will have access to Vorceed Enlist corn technology.Access sample report or view details:Based on ownership the global commercial seeds market is divided into proprietary seeds and non-proprietary seeds. The proprietary seeds category is expected to emerge as the market leader in the worldwide commercial seeds market. The growing use of biotechnology and genetic improvements in seed creation, along with a growing demand for high-yielding, genetically modified crops, is propelling the expansion of proprietary seeds. These seeds, which are frequently created by biotechnology corporations and have features such as pest and disease resistance as well as improved crop performance, provide farmers with increased production and efficiency.Based on type the global commercial seeds market is divided into genetically modified seeds and conventional seeds. Among these, the genetically modified seeds segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The growing desire for improved agricultural yields, insect and disease resistance, and adaptation to changing climatic circumstances has accelerated the use of GM seeds. These seeds include characteristics that solve issues in conventional agriculture, making them appealing to farmers looking for efficiency and production. Furthermore, continuous biotechnology and genetic engineering breakthroughs are projected to increase the importance of genetically modified seeds, making them a vital factor in influencing the future of global agriculture and the commercial seed industry.Based on crop type the global commercial seeds market is divided into cereals, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables and others. The oilseeds segment is likely to take the lead in the worldwide commercial seed market. The expanding importance of oilseed crops such as soybeans, canola, and sunflower seeds, along with the rising demand for vegetable oils, places this category at the forefront of agricultural growth. Changing eating trends, as well as the increasing usage of vegetable oils in numerous industries, such as food and biofuel, all contribute to increased demand for oilseed crops. Furthermore, advances in seed technology, such as the introduction of genetically modified varieties for increased yield and resilience, increase the attraction of oilseeds among farmers worldwide.Based on Geography South America is projected to become the market leader in commercial seeds in the next years, owing to the region's vital role in the global agricultural scene. Agriculture is a cornerstone of the regional economic system, with different agricultural structures and methods ranging from smallholders in Central America to highly professionalized mega farmers in Brazil and Argentina. Notably, two key South American powers, Brazil and Argentina, are among the top three world exporters of critical crops such as corn and soybean. South America is a prominent influencer in the commercial seeds industry due to its vigorous agricultural operations and large contribution to global commerce. The region's diverse and broad agricultural practices, together with its substantial role in the export of essential commodities, highlight its potential to lead in the adoption and exploitation of commercial seeds in the next years, reflecting the shifting dynamics of the agricultural sector.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global commercial seeds market, that have been covered are Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Bayer AG, Land O'Lakes, Inc., DLF Seeds A/S, Sakata Seed America., TAKII & CO., LTD., Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Corteva Inc.The market analytics report segments the global commercial seeds market on the following basis:.By OwnershipoProprietary SeedsoNon-Proprietary Seeds.By TypeoGenetically Modified SeedsoConventional Seeds.By Crop TypeoCerealsoOilseedsoFruits and VegetablesoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland).Bayer AG (Germany).Land O'Lakes, Inc. (US).DLF Seeds A/S (Denmark).Sakata Seed America. (US).TAKII & CO., LTD. (Japan).Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel).KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (Germany).Corteva Inc.Explore More Reports:.Hybrid Seeds Market:.Poppy Seeds Market:.Genetically Modified Seeds Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter