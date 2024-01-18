Frequency Meter Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 6.78% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The frequency meter market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the frequency meter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% between 2021 and 2028.A frequency meter is used to determine the frequency of signals sent or received by the satellite and is a necessary tool for maintaining the communication system's accuracy and stability. The increasing satellite communication activities are a major driving force behind the growth of the frequency meter market. For instance, according to the Satellite Industry Association (SIA) 26th annual State of the Satellite Industry Report, in 2022, a total of 2,325 commercial satellites were deployed, representing a 35 percent increase over the previous year.A frequency meter is a device that measures the frequency of an electrical waveform. It is frequently employed in electronic testing and troubleshooting. Frequency meters are widely utilized in several applications such as radio frequency measuring, telecommunication, and satellite communication. Additionally, telecommunications companies depend on frequency meters to measure the frequency of signals transmitted over wireless networks such as cellular networks and Wi-Fi networks which contributed to the growth of the frequency meters market.Several product launches and collaborations are occurring in the market, propelling the frequency meter market growth. For instance, in April 2023, Anritsu Company expanded its Field Master MS2080A, a multi-functional spectrum analyzer that integrates nine instruments into a single solution, to operate at up to 6 GHz with expanded frequency coverage. Additionally, in September 2020, Rohde & Schwarz introduced the new R&S FSW-B8001 option which raises the inbuilt analysis bandwidth of the R&S FSW high-end signal and spectrum detector to 8.3 GHz with an input frequency range of up to 90 GHz.Access sample report or view details:The frequency meter market, based on type is segmented into two main categories namely mechanical resonance, and electrical resonance. Electrical resonance is more commonly used in frequency meters compared to mechanical resonance as it has higher accuracy, a wider frequency range, and a faster response time. Also, electrical resonance can be easily adjusted and calibrated for different frequency ranges therefore, it accounts for a major share of the frequency meter market.The frequency meter market, based on application is segmented into five main categories namely microwave application, radio frequency measuring, AC motor tuning, audio frequency tuning, and others. Microwave applications are prevalent in the frequency meter market due to the vitality of microwave frequencies in a variety of technologies and industries such as telecommunications, radar systems, satellite communications, and wireless networks. Furthermore, the growing demand for wireless communication technologies, IoT devices, and advanced radar systems has pushed the use of microwave applications in the frequency meters.Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant portion of the frequency meter market due to the increasing satellite communication activities and efforts to bolster wireless networks in the region. For instance, in October 2022, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) published the guidelines for establishing satellite-based communication networks and the policy reform's goal is to streamline licensing and clearance procedures to enhance access to satellite communication services across the country.The research includes coverage of ABB Ltd., B&K Precision Corporation, Hoyt Electrical Instrument Works Inc., Keysight Technologies, Metravi, OMEGA Engineering Inc., and Schneider Electric, which are significant market players in the frequency meter market.The market analytics report segments the frequency meter market as follows:.By TypeoMechanical ResonanceoElectrical Resonance.By ApplicationoMicrowave ApplicationoRadio Frequency MeasuringoAC Motor TuningoAudi Frequency TuningoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.UK.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Australia.OtherCompanies Profiled:.ABB Ltd..B&K Precision Corporation.Hoyt Electrical Instrument Works Inc..Keysight Technologies.Metravi.OMEGA Engineering Inc..Schneider ElectricExplore More Reports:.Bolometer Market:.LCR Meters Market:.Three-Phase Energy Meter Market:

