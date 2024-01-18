Bupe Mwambingu Joins Synbio Africa Scientific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bupe Mwambingu

Bupe Mwambingu, Biodiversity Partnerships Manager at Basecamp Research, has joined SynBio Africa as their newest Scientific Advisor.

- Bupe Mwambingu

LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bupe Mwambingu, Biodiversity Partnerships Manager at Basecamp Research , has joined SynBio Africa ( ) as their newest Scientific Advisor.

Bupe brings a wealth of expertise in building global research partnerships that ensure fair access and benefit sharing for the commercial utilisation of Digital Sequence Information (DSI) derived from environmental samples. These partnerships allow Basecamp Research and their commercial partners to develop novel products that could work to address the world's biggest problems, from developing new therapeutics to enzymes to degrade plastics.

Bupe is a well-known industry expert who has contributed to high-level international meetings such as the UN-COP meetings. These meetings are important for discussing and negotiating policies related to Access and Benefit Sharing within the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF). Bupe is also part of the informal advisory committee to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (UN-CBD) ABS Clearing House.

At Basecamp Research, Bupe works on developing global research partnerships and ensures compliance with local, national, and international regulations, including the UN-Nagoya Protocol and the UN Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD) principles for ABS. She also monitors new policy developments in various regions around the globe associated with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) and other related legal frameworks such as the UN High Seas Treaty (BBNJ).

SynBio Africa said,“We are thrilled to welcome Bupe to our Scientific Advisory Board. Bupe's industry background and commitment to advancing science and innovation in Africa will play a pivotal role in steering our mission forward.”

Ms Mwambingu said“I am deeply humbled by the vote of confidence put in me. I am committed to advancing scientific innovation and technological capacity development in Africa, particularly in the life science industry and molecular biology. My main goal is to establish robust collaborative partnerships that can support the protection of biodiverse areas and help build Basecamp Research's unique graph database of global genomic biodiversity.”

Adisa Amanor-Wilks

YourStory PR

email us here