Field Service Management Market Set To Surpass USD 13.78 Bn By 2030, Increase In Adoption Of Automation & Digitalization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Field-Service-Management-Market
Field Service Management Market size was valued at USD 3.72 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 10.44 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 13.78 %
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transforming Field Operations with Advanced Solutions for Unprecedented Efficiency
The SNS Insider report reveals that the Field Service Management (FSM) Market, valued at USD 3.72 billion in 2022, is poised to reach USD 10.44 billion by 2030, experiencing a robust CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Field service management involves coordinating various operational aspects, including inventory management, scheduling, vehicle tracking, dispatching, and customer portals. The industry aims to enhance field service teams' deliverability and productivity, offering advantages such as accessibility to customer information, reduced operational overheads, improved workforce management, and heightened customer satisfaction. The persistent demand for customer-centric solutions across diverse businesses has driven the increasing adoption of FSM, further catalyzed by the mobile-driven solutions that empower businesses to maximize productivity and deliver consumer-led experiences. As businesses increasingly focus on efficiency and customer satisfaction, the FSM market is positioned for significant expansion in the coming years.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): @
Prominent Players:
. GEOCONCEPT SAS
. Salesforce
. Oracle
. Infor
. ServiceMax Inc.
. OverIT
. Microsoft
. IFS
. SAP
. Trimble
. FieldAware
. Comarch
. ServicePower
. Accruent
. Geoconcept
. Zinier
. PRAXEDO
. Acumatica Inc
Market Analysis:
The Field Service Management (FSM) industry experiences robust growth driven by the imperative need for real-time field activity monitoring, rising demand for mobility solutions, and the integration of automation, IoT, AI, AR, and VR. Despite challenges like a shortage of skilled workforce and data security concerns, FSM solutions are gaining traction, especially in automating field operations and enhancing customer-centric experiences. The adoption of cloud-based FSM solutions, coupled with automation and digitalization trends, empowers service organizations to optimize field operations, make informed decisions, and ensure prompt service delivery. These factors contribute to the industry's projected growth, fostering efficiency across diverse sectors.
Segment Analysis:
The Field Service Management Market is segmented into five types on the basis of By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By enterprise size, and By Vertical.
By Component
. Software
. Services
By Deployment
. On-Premise
. Cloud
By Application
. Work Order Management
. Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization
. Customer Management
. Inventory Management
. Service Contract Management
. Reporting & Analytics
. Others
By Enterprise Size
. Large Enterprises
. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
By Vertical
. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
. IT & Telecom
. Healthcare & Life Sciences
. Manufacturing
. Transportation & Logistics
. Construction & Heavy Equipment
. Energy & Utilities
. Others
By Component:
Software dominates with solutions like Salesforce Field Service and CoConstruct, driven by increasing automation and digitalization.
By Services:
Professional services, including integration, implementation, training, and support, dominate the market due to their management and solution functionalities.
By Deployment:
On-premise deployment holds the major share, favored for high security and data retrieval flexibility. Cloud deployment is growing, offering secure, cost-effective, and accessible solutions.
By Enterprise Size:
SMEs experience significant growth, driven by increased competition, while large enterprises dominate with extensive workforces.
By Vertical:
The manufacturing sector leads, embracing automation, followed by energy and utilities and healthcare due to mobile-driven solutions.
Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Challenges and Opportunities
Challenges:
. Workforce Scheduling Complexity: Efficiently scheduling field service operations, considering factors like technician skills, travel times, and customer preferences, can be a challenging task.
. Integration with Existing Systems: Seamless integration with existing enterprise systems, such as CRM and ERP, can be complex, leading to data silos and inefficiencies if not properly addressed.
. Mobile Connectivity Issues: Field service operations heavily rely on mobile devices, and connectivity issues in remote areas can hinder real-time communication and data access.
. Technician Skill Gaps: The shortage of skilled technicians and the need for ongoing training pose challenges in maintaining a workforce capable of handling diverse and complex service tasks.
Opportunities:
. IoT and Predictive Maintenance: Integrating IoT sensors for equipment monitoring allows for predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and improving overall efficiency.
. AI for Workforce Optimization: Utilizing artificial intelligence algorithms for workforce optimization helps in smarter scheduling, route planning, and resource allocation.
. Cloud-Based FSM Solutions: Adoption of cloud-based FSM solutions provides opportunities for increased scalability, accessibility, and collaboration among field service teams.
. Customer Experience Enhancement: Leveraging FSM technologies to improve communication, provide real-time updates to customers, and offer self-service options enhances overall customer satisfaction.
Successfully navigating these challenges and capitalizing on opportunities in the Field Service Management market requires a strategic approach, technological innovation, and a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of field service operations.
Buy This Exclusive Report: @
Key Regional Developments:
. North America: The region dominates due to a preference for enterprise mobility, technological advancements, and significant investments in research and development by key players.
. Asia Pacific: Outpacing in terms of CAGR, driven by industrialization, organizations seeking innovative solutions, and a growing demand for FSM in countries like India, Japan, and China.
Key Takeaways:
. Increasing adoption of automation and digitalization fuels FSM growth.
. North America leads in technological advancements and R&D investments.
. Asia Pacific witnesses rapid FSM market expansion due to industrialization and innovation.
Recent Developments:
. In September 2022, Tech Mahindra launched YANTR, a cognitive AI solution for enhanced field services, strengthening its BPaaS portfolio.
. In July 2022, Accenture collaborated with Hero MotoCorp Ltd. for supply chain strategy and logistics enhancement, optimizing the digital supply chain suite.
. In October 2021, Opsivity launched its SaaS solution in the U.S., utilizing AI and AR for faster issue resolution and increased productivity in remote field operations.
Table of Contents :
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter's forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Field Service Management Market Segmentation, By Component
8.1 software
8.2 Services
9. Field Service Management Market Segmentation, By Deployment
9.1 Cloud
9.2 On-Premises
10. Field Service Management Market Segmentation, By Application
10.1 Work Order Management
10.2 Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization
10.3 Customer Management
10.4 Inventory Management
10.5 Service Contract Management
10.6 Reporting & Analytics
10.7 Others
11. Field Service Management Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size
11.1 Large Enterprises
11.2 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
12. Field Service Management Market Segmentation, By Vertical
12.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
12.2 IT & Telecom
12.3 Healthcare & Life Sciences
12.4 Manufacturing
12.5 Transportation & Logistics
12.6 Construction & Heavy Equipment
12.7 Energy & Utilities
12.8 Others
13 Analysis
......
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Benchmarking
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Recent Developments
16. USE Cases and Best Practices
17. Conclusion
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN18012024003118003196ID1107738021