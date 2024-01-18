Field Service Management Market Set To Surpass USD 13.78 Bn By 2030, Increase In Adoption Of Automation & Digitalization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Field Service Management Market size was valued at USD 3.72 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 10.44 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 13.78 %

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transforming Field Operations with Advanced Solutions for Unprecedented EfficiencyThe SNS Insider report reveals that the Field Service Management (FSM) Market, valued at USD 3.72 billion in 2022, is poised to reach USD 10.44 billion by 2030, experiencing a robust CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.Field service management involves coordinating various operational aspects, including inventory management, scheduling, vehicle tracking, dispatching, and customer portals. The industry aims to enhance field service teams' deliverability and productivity, offering advantages such as accessibility to customer information, reduced operational overheads, improved workforce management, and heightened customer satisfaction. The persistent demand for customer-centric solutions across diverse businesses has driven the increasing adoption of FSM, further catalyzed by the mobile-driven solutions that empower businesses to maximize productivity and deliver consumer-led experiences. As businesses increasingly focus on efficiency and customer satisfaction, the FSM market is positioned for significant expansion in the coming years.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): @Prominent Players:. GEOCONCEPT SAS. Salesforce. Oracle. Infor. ServiceMax Inc.. OverIT. Microsoft. IFS. SAP. Trimble. FieldAware. Comarch. ServicePower. Accruent. Geoconcept. Zinier. PRAXEDO. Acumatica IncMarket Analysis:The Field Service Management (FSM) industry experiences robust growth driven by the imperative need for real-time field activity monitoring, rising demand for mobility solutions, and the integration of automation, IoT, AI, AR, and VR. Despite challenges like a shortage of skilled workforce and data security concerns, FSM solutions are gaining traction, especially in automating field operations and enhancing customer-centric experiences. The adoption of cloud-based FSM solutions, coupled with automation and digitalization trends, empowers service organizations to optimize field operations, make informed decisions, and ensure prompt service delivery. These factors contribute to the industry's projected growth, fostering efficiency across diverse sectors.Segment Analysis:The Field Service Management Market is segmented into five types on the basis of By Component, By Deployment, By Application, By enterprise size, and By Vertical.By Component. Software. ServicesBy Deployment. On-Premise. CloudBy Application. Work Order Management. Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization. Customer Management. Inventory Management. Service Contract Management. Reporting & Analytics. OthersBy Enterprise Size. Large Enterprises. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)By Vertical. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI). IT & Telecom. Healthcare & Life Sciences. Manufacturing. Transportation & Logistics. Construction & Heavy Equipment. Energy & Utilities. OthersBy Component:Software dominates with solutions like Salesforce Field Service and CoConstruct, driven by increasing automation and digitalization.By Services:Professional services, including integration, implementation, training, and support, dominate the market due to their management and solution functionalities.By Deployment:On-premise deployment holds the major share, favored for high security and data retrieval flexibility. Cloud deployment is growing, offering secure, cost-effective, and accessible solutions.By Enterprise Size:SMEs experience significant growth, driven by increased competition, while large enterprises dominate with extensive workforces.By Vertical:The manufacturing sector leads, embracing automation, followed by energy and utilities and healthcare due to mobile-driven solutions.Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Challenges and OpportunitiesChallenges:. Workforce Scheduling Complexity: Efficiently scheduling field service operations, considering factors like technician skills, travel times, and customer preferences, can be a challenging task.. Integration with Existing Systems: Seamless integration with existing enterprise systems, such as CRM and ERP, can be complex, leading to data silos and inefficiencies if not properly addressed.. Mobile Connectivity Issues: Field service operations heavily rely on mobile devices, and connectivity issues in remote areas can hinder real-time communication and data access.. Technician Skill Gaps: The shortage of skilled technicians and the need for ongoing training pose challenges in maintaining a workforce capable of handling diverse and complex service tasks.Opportunities:. IoT and Predictive Maintenance: Integrating IoT sensors for equipment monitoring allows for predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and improving overall efficiency.. AI for Workforce Optimization: Utilizing artificial intelligence algorithms for workforce optimization helps in smarter scheduling, route planning, and resource allocation.. Cloud-Based FSM Solutions: Adoption of cloud-based FSM solutions provides opportunities for increased scalability, accessibility, and collaboration among field service teams.. Customer Experience Enhancement: Leveraging FSM technologies to improve communication, provide real-time updates to customers, and offer self-service options enhances overall customer satisfaction.Successfully navigating these challenges and capitalizing on opportunities in the Field Service Management market requires a strategic approach, technological innovation, and a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of field service operations.Buy This Exclusive Report: @Key Regional Developments:. North America: The region dominates due to a preference for enterprise mobility, technological advancements, and significant investments in research and development by key players.. Asia Pacific: Outpacing in terms of CAGR, driven by industrialization, organizations seeking innovative solutions, and a growing demand for FSM in countries like India, Japan, and China.Key Takeaways:. Increasing adoption of automation and digitalization fuels FSM growth.. North America leads in technological advancements and R&D investments.. Asia Pacific witnesses rapid FSM market expansion due to industrialization and innovation.Recent Developments:. In September 2022, Tech Mahindra launched YANTR, a cognitive AI solution for enhanced field services, strengthening its BPaaS portfolio.. In July 2022, Accenture collaborated with Hero MotoCorp Ltd. for supply chain strategy and logistics enhancement, optimizing the digital supply chain suite.. In October 2021, Opsivity launched its SaaS solution in the U.S., utilizing AI and AR for faster issue resolution and increased productivity in remote field operations.Table of Contents :1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession4.2.1 Introduction4.2.2 Impact on major economies4.2.2.1 US4.2.2.2 Canada4.2.2.3 Germany4.2.2.4 France4.2.2.5 United Kingdom4.2.2.6 China4.2.2.7 Japan4.2.2.8 South Korea4.2.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Field Service Management Market Segmentation, By Component8.1 software8.2 Services9. Field Service Management Market Segmentation, By Deployment9.1 Cloud9.2 On-Premises10. Field Service Management Market Segmentation, By Application10.1 Work Order Management10.2 Schedule, Dispatch, and Route Optimization10.3 Customer Management10.4 Inventory Management10.5 Service Contract Management10.6 Reporting & Analytics10.7 Others11. Field Service Management Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size11.1 Large Enterprises11.2 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)12. Field Service Management Market Segmentation, By Vertical12.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)12.2 IT & Telecom12.3 Healthcare & Life Sciences12.4 Manufacturing12.5 Transportation & Logistics12.6 Construction & Heavy Equipment12.7 Energy & Utilities12.8 Others13 Analysis......15. Competitive Landscape15.1 Competitive Benchmarking15.2 Market Share Analysis15.3 Recent Developments16. USE Cases and Best Practices17. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

